Villa Dubrovnik reopens after a stunning multi-million euro redesign

Croatia’s most exclusive hotel, Villa Dubrovnik, an icon on the Dalmatian coast, has officially reopened its doors following a multi-million Euro transformation. After nearly two years of meticulous renovation, the 56-room hotel has reclaimed its status as a benchmark for luxury. Demonstrated by its inclusion in The Leading Hotels of the World, the hotel has now undergone a complete reimagining — and guests are excited to explore everything it offers.

The hotel, originally built in 1961 as a residence for political elites, was doubled in size in a 2003 renovation. Today, its distinctive architecture and stunning views of Lokrum Island and the Old Town draw in visitors from all over the world. The new design, spearheaded by internationally acclaimed Brazilian design firm Studio Arthrus Casas, draws inspiration from Dubrovnik’s rich history, landscape, and cultural heritage. The new design integrates colors and textures reflecting the city’s landscape, such as stone, wood, terracotta tiles, and ceramics. From the interior, guests can expect to be met with a color palette that includes sand, white, and beige tones that mirror the city’s stone walls, as well as shades of terracotta that pay tribute to the city’s rooftops.

The hotel now offers 56 rooms, suites, and residences, from serene guest rooms to signature suites. Guests can also indulge in the hotel’s culinary offerings, including the Michelin-recommended Pjerin fine-dining restaurant, known for its fresh Croatian cuisine. Since its last guests departed on October 2, 2023, the hotel’s reopening is among the most highly anticipated events on the Adriatic coast.