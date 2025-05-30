Discover Croatia’s coast on 5 new luxury cruises

Sail Croatia is setting a new standard for summer travel with the launch of its first-ever Luxury Explorer cruises, offering travelers a chance to experience the Adriatic like never before. With five exclusive departures available this summer, guests can sail aboard Queen Jelena or Esperanza, two of the fleet’s most elegant and spacious ships.

These seven-night cruises cater to couples, older families, and multi-generational groups looking for a more immersive way to explore Croatia’s famed coastline. Days are spent uncovering hidden coves, historic towns, and beautiful islands, while evenings bring time to unwind in a laid-back, social atmosphere. With space for just 38 guests, the experience remains intimate and personalized.

Recommended Videos

The perfect amount of adventure

For the first time, Explorer cruise guests can upgrade to a luxury vessel, an option previously reserved for Sail Croatia’s Elegance cruises. While the Explorer itinerary focuses more on sightseeing than the party-friendly Navigator route, it still offers ample opportunities to socialize, making it a perfect balance of adventure and luxury.

Each ship in the Luxury Explorer fleet is designed with comfort and style in mind. Guests can expect private ensuite bathrooms, air-conditioned cabins, spacious sun decks, and elegant dining and social areas.

Travelers can choose from three itineraries:

Split to Split (departing August 3 or 10)

Split to Dubrovnik (departing August 10)

Dubrovnik to Split (departing August 3 or 17)

Prices for all five summer departures start at $2,159 per person, based on two people sharing a cabin. The fare includes introductory savings of up to $470 per person.

No matter which route or ship you choose, unforgettable moments await. Walk Dubrovnik’s ancient city walls, sip cocktails in a 15th-century turret on Korcula, or hike through the landscapes of Mljet, Croatia’s greenest island.

Cruise fares include daily breakfast and lunch, plus a special Captain’s dinner evening. Flights are not included, and optional excursions are available for an additional fee.