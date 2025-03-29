 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Travel in style with Monos’ first-ever aluminum luggage collection

This might be their sleekest collection yet

By
monos aluminum luggage sitting outside
Alexis Gomez / Monos

Monos, the premium travel and lifestyle brand known for its sleek, design-forward luggage, has officially entered the world of aluminum suitcases. The brand’s first-ever Aluminum Collection blends high-end durability with Monos’ signature minimalist aesthetic, offering a perfect balance of form and function for modern travelers.

“Our Aluminum Collection is our most premium offering to date and features thoughtful details, from the soft-release side handle to the etched detailing on the hinges and latches, because it’s the small things that elevate the entire travel experience,” said Hubert Chan, co-founder of Monos. 

Recommended Videos

The collection is crafted from aluminum and reinforced with riveted corner guards, ensuring long-lasting protection for your belongings. It includes the following four sizes:

  • Carry-On Plus – $665
  • Check-In Medium – $725
  • Check-In Large – $755
  • Trunk – $775

Each piece comes in three timeless finishes – Caviar Black, Champagne Gold, and Aspen Silver.

Related

Beyond its sleek exterior, Monos’ aluminum luggage is engineered for a smooth, stress-free travel experience. TSA-approved combination latch locks enhance security, while whisper-quiet 360-degree spinner wheels ensure effortless maneuverability across airport terminals and city streets alike.

Inside, travelers will find a quilted taffeta lining that adds a luxurious touch, as well as compression panels that help maximize packing space and keep items organized. The soft-release side handle provides a comfortable grip, while etched hinge detailing adds a refined finish to the overall design.

One of the standout features of Monos’ aluminum luggage is how it ages gracefully over time. The brushed anodized aluminum shell naturally develops a unique patina with every trip, turning each suitcase into a personal travel diary of sorts by showing subtle signs of the adventures it’s been on.

The Monos Aluminum Collection is now available at monos.com.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
Capture your travels with Sigma’s new BF camera
A bold new take on photography with intuitive design and cutting-edge features
The Sigma BF camera in black

As avid travelers, we're always on the lookout for cameras that can help capture unforgettable moments. Sigma is shaking up the camera industry with the launch of the BF, a radically simplified 24-megapixel full-frame L-Mount camera designed for photographers who value a pure shooting experience. Sigma’s vision for the BF is refreshingly simple: a high-performance camera that brings photographers closer to their craft. With an intuitive, minimalist design, it eliminates unnecessary complexity, allowing users to focus on framing, composition, and capturing the moment.

Despite its simplicity, the BF is packed with high-performance features. It boasts a hybrid autofocus system with phase and contrast detection for precise subject tracking, 6K video recording with L-Log support, and 13 unique color modes for creative flexibility. The 230GB internal storage eliminates the hassle of memory cards, while USB-C connectivity ensures fast file transfers and charging. According to Sigma, the BF's storage capacity can accommodate over 14,000 JPEGs, 4,300 uncompressed RAW files, or 2.5 hours of video.

Read more
The ultimate toiletries packing list for men
No frills, no fuss, just the essentials you really need
a brown toiletry bag with shaving essentials inside

If you’re anything like me, you might think packing toiletries is more of a hassle than a fun part of trip prep. And nothing kills a trip faster than realizing you left something behind, like your razor or deodorant, halfway to your destination. After years of trial and error (and spending too much money on overpriced airport toiletries), I’ve streamlined my toiletries packing list to cover all the essentials without overloading your bag. No gimmicks, no extra nonsense – just the must-haves to keep you fresh and ready for anything. 
Toiletries packing list

1. Toothbrush and toothpaste
This one’s a no-brainer, but toothbrushes are the most commonly forgotten items when packing. Sure, you can always grab a new toothbrush when you arrive at your destination, but let’s face it, who wants to waste time looking for one when you could be enjoying your trip? Instead, make it a habit to pack yours before anything else. 

Read more
I tested the Vasco Translator V4: Here’s my take on the luxury travel device
Should you buy the device before your next international trip?
Vasco Translator V4 being used by Raul Mercado in Mexico

It takes between 600 and 2,200 hours to learn a foreign language. And while I wish I had time to study the vast rainbow of languages I've encountered in my travels, it's sadly impossible. Thankfully, the Vasco Translator V4 helps minimize things getting lost in translation with the click of a button. The two-way device works with over 112 languages spoken in 200 countries and has a handful of features and benefits that expand its value beyond Google Translate.
I've just returned from a three-week journey through Mexico. I can confidently say that the small but mighty device helped ensure I didn't miss a bus or order the wrong dish and generally empowered me to explore beyond my comfort zone, both in terms of geography and connecting with the vibrant local scene.
So, let's jump into my review so you know all of the features of this premium device and if it's worth adding to your list of travel essentials.

A full feature rundown of the Vasco Translator V4

Read more