Travel in style with Monos’ first-ever aluminum luggage collection

Monos, the premium travel and lifestyle brand known for its sleek, design-forward luggage, has officially entered the world of aluminum suitcases. The brand’s first-ever Aluminum Collection blends high-end durability with Monos’ signature minimalist aesthetic, offering a perfect balance of form and function for modern travelers.

“Our Aluminum Collection is our most premium offering to date and features thoughtful details, from the soft-release side handle to the etched detailing on the hinges and latches, because it’s the small things that elevate the entire travel experience,” said Hubert Chan, co-founder of Monos.

Recommended Videos

The collection is crafted from aluminum and reinforced with riveted corner guards, ensuring long-lasting protection for your belongings. It includes the following four sizes:

Carry-On Plus – $665

Check-In Medium – $725

Check-In Large – $755

Trunk – $775

Each piece comes in three timeless finishes – Caviar Black, Champagne Gold, and Aspen Silver.

Beyond its sleek exterior, Monos’ aluminum luggage is engineered for a smooth, stress-free travel experience. TSA-approved combination latch locks enhance security, while whisper-quiet 360-degree spinner wheels ensure effortless maneuverability across airport terminals and city streets alike.

Inside, travelers will find a quilted taffeta lining that adds a luxurious touch, as well as compression panels that help maximize packing space and keep items organized. The soft-release side handle provides a comfortable grip, while etched hinge detailing adds a refined finish to the overall design.

One of the standout features of Monos’ aluminum luggage is how it ages gracefully over time. The brushed anodized aluminum shell naturally develops a unique patina with every trip, turning each suitcase into a personal travel diary of sorts by showing subtle signs of the adventures it’s been on.

The Monos Aluminum Collection is now available at monos.com.