The top destinations for 2025 travel, according to American Express

The list includes a combination of serene retreats and fun advenutres.

By
Brisbane
moremilu / Pixabay

On Thursday, American Express Travel unveiled its highly anticipated list of Trending Destinations for 2025, spotlighting ten must-visit locations that cater to the preferences of Millennial and Gen Z travelers. From busy urban centers to peaceful retreats, the list reflects the evolving taste of younger generations when it comes to travel.

“We want our Card Members to experience all that travel has to offer,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “Through our global travel expertise, guides like our annual Trending Destinations list, and our lodging programs like The Hotel Collection, we help our Card Members plan all types of trips and inspire them to explore new places.”

2025’s trending travel destinations

Sao Paulo
Konevi / Pixabay

American Express Travel’s top 2025 destinations are:

  • Brisbane, Australia: Situated between the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, you’ll find plenty to do here.
  • Brittany, France: Brittany is known for its distinct culture, coastal views, and seaside walking paths like the GR34 trail.
  • Franschhoek, South Africa: Located in the Cape Winelands, Franschhoek offers nearly 50 wineries, farm-to-table dining, and hiking trails, perfect for pairing with a safari.
  • Koh Samui, Thailand: This tropical paradise features lush jungles, turquoise waters, and white sand beaches, great for relaxation or adventure.
  • Macau, China: Famous for its large casinos, Macau also offers UNESCO-listed historic sites and unique Cantonese-Portuguese cuisine.
  • Moab, Utah: As the gateway to Utah’s “Mighty Five” national parks, Moab is a haven for outdoor activities.
  • Nikko, Japan: A serene mountain retreat with photogenic waterfalls and scenic hiking trails.
  • Paros, Greece: This laid-back island features a vibrant cultural scene and a gorgeous coastline.
  • São Paulo, Brazil: A cultural hub in South America, São Paulo offers top museums, street art, and fashion.
  • Sun Valley, Idaho: Known for fewer crowds and amazing outdoor experiences, Sun Valley offers fishing, skiing, rafting, mountain biking, and more.

