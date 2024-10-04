The list includes a combination of serene retreats and fun advenutres.

On Thursday, American Express Travel unveiled its highly anticipated list of Trending Destinations for 2025, spotlighting ten must-visit locations that cater to the preferences of Millennial and Gen Z travelers. From busy urban centers to peaceful retreats, the list reflects the evolving taste of younger generations when it comes to travel.

“We want our Card Members to experience all that travel has to offer,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. “Through our global travel expertise, guides like our annual Trending Destinations list, and our lodging programs like The Hotel Collection, we help our Card Members plan all types of trips and inspire them to explore new places.”

Recommended Videos

2025’s trending travel destinations

American Express Travel’s top 2025 destinations are: