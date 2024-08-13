Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe is a Mexican wellness retreat

Only 90 minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border, a new wellness retreat awaits, immersing guests in gorgeous surroundings and healthy amenities. Set in wine country and designed by a renowned architect, Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe lets guests relax, recharge, and get closer to nature.

Veya means “to weave,” and during a stay, guests can create heightened wellness through eight pillars of wellbeing. From private plunge pools to fresh, local cuisine, the resort offers a getaway to let go and renew body and mind.

Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe: Tailored wellness in wine country

Banyan Group opened Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe in response to the growing wellness industry. It’s the first dedicated property for the Group’s wellness-focused brand, Banyan Tree Veya, and promises a memorable experience among the mountains.

The Banyan Group sought out noted Mexican architect Michel Rojkind and interior designers smArq Arquitectura. Across 16 acres, 30 villas meld with the undulating topography of Valle de Guadalupe, each with a private terrace, wine bar, and panoramic windows. Organically crafted interiors use furniture made from dehydrated Tzalam wood, originating in southern Mexico’s tropical forests.

The resort’s wellbeing experiences draw inspiration from Asia, forming Banyan Group’s “8 Pillars of Wellbeing,” which uses a holistic approach to renew body and mind. Before arrival, every visitor receives a personal consultation with experts for a personalized routine. Beyond that, the Veya Spa offers a variety of treatments and seven culinary concepts that emphasize healthy ingredients sourced from local farmers.

Guests can travel via San Diego or Tijuana International Airport, and rates begin at $599 per night. More info is available on the resort’s website.