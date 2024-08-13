 Skip to main content
Wellness retreat debuts in Mexico’s wine country

Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe is a Mexican wellness retreat

By
Lobby of Banyan Tree Valle de Guadalupe
Lobby, Banyan Tree Valle de Guadalupe Banyan Group

Only 90 minutes from the U.S.-Mexico border, a new wellness retreat awaits, immersing guests in gorgeous surroundings and healthy amenities. Set in wine country and designed by a renowned architect, Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe lets guests relax, recharge, and get closer to nature. 

Veya means “to weave,” and during a stay, guests can create heightened wellness through eight pillars of wellbeing. From private plunge pools to fresh, local cuisine, the resort offers a getaway to let go and renew body and mind.

Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe: Tailored wellness in wine country

Jardin Botanico Restaurant at Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe
Jardin Botanico Restaurant, Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe Banyan Group

Banyan Group opened Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe in response to the growing wellness industry. It’s the first dedicated property for the Group’s wellness-focused brand, Banyan Tree Veya, and promises a memorable experience among the mountains.

The Banyan Group sought out noted Mexican architect Michel Rojkind and interior designers smArq Arquitectura. Across 16 acres, 30 villas meld with the undulating topography of Valle de Guadalupe, each with a private terrace, wine bar, and panoramic windows. Organically crafted interiors use furniture made from dehydrated Tzalam wood, originating in southern Mexico’s tropical forests. 

The resort’s wellbeing experiences draw inspiration from Asia, forming Banyan Group’s “8 Pillars of Wellbeing,” which uses a holistic approach to renew body and mind. Before arrival, every visitor receives a personal consultation with experts for a personalized routine. Beyond that, the Veya Spa offers a variety of treatments and seven culinary concepts that emphasize healthy ingredients sourced from local farmers. 

Guests can travel via San Diego or Tijuana International Airport, and rates begin at $599 per night. More info is available on the resort’s website

Soon, a major U.S. airport will offer additional flights to Mexico
Getting to Mexico is about to get easier
Balandra, La Paz, Mexico

Balandra, La Paz, Mexico Samantha Velázquez via Unsplash

Mexico offers a balmy climate and gorgeous ocean views, along with eclectic culture and cuisine. Next to the Sea of Cortez, La Paz — the capital of Baja California Sur — has turquoise waters teeming with life, causing Jacques Cousteau to name them the “world’s aquarium.” Monterrey mixes the urban and natural with vibrant city life surrounded by mountains and trails. Soon, it’ll be easier to get to both via additional flights from a major U.S. airport. Here’s what you need to know.
Alaska Airlines increases Mexico-bound flights from LAX
Monterrey, Mexico Mike Foster via Pixabay

Save on your getaway: Fiji Airways begins partnership with this U.S. carrier
American Airlines, Fiji Airways have teamed up
Wide view of a Fiji island

Fiji’s 333 islands and dreamy surroundings make it paradise in the Pacific. From its remote beaches to its fascinating culture, the island nation is a world unto its own. But its far-away location — along with almost too much to do — could put a strain on your travel budget.

Now, getting there is easier than ever, with Fiji Airways and American Airlines announcing a new partnership. In the coming year, members of the U.S. carrier’s AAdvantage travel rewards program can redeem points with Fiji Airways for a more frugal journey. Here are the details.
Save on your Fiji Airways flight (and more) with American Airlines’ AAdvantage

The most beautiful countries in the world, according to actual travelers
The most beautiful countries, according to real people.
Roys Peak New Zealand

When it comes to choosing the perfect vacation spot, who better to guide you than those who have been there and experienced it firsthand? Instead of relying on arbitrary rankings from so-called “experts,” why not turn to actual travelers for their insights? Rough Guides recently conducted a survey where their readers voted on the most beautiful countries in the world. The results are in, with 20 breathtaking destinations making the list. Here are some of the top choices that could inspire your next unforgettable vacation. 
Japan

Coming in at number 20 on the list, Japan is easily one of the most beautiful countries in the world. From the beautiful temples of Kyoto to the iconic cherry blossoms in spring to the bustling streets of Tokyo and the serene landscapes of Hokkaido, Japan offers a wide range of stunning scenes. Japan does a great job blending ancient history with modernity, offering travelers a unique experience. 
Portugal

