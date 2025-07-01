Data shows that this country is the best for outdoor travel—and it’s no surprise

Australia is such a special place, and if you’ve never had the chance to visit, this might just be your best excuse. The outdoor apparel brand, KÜHL, has just announced the top country for outdoor travel in their Global Outdoor Destination Index. This study analyzed 183 countries across twelve metrics across four key categories: adventure opportunities, landscape richness, nature preservation, and comfort and peace. Australia came out on top with a score of 52/100, with the United States right behind with a score of 49/100.

Oded Gross, from KÜHL, comments, “Explorers today are driven by more than just scenic views—they want immersion, movement, and connection with the land. Our Global Outdoor Destination Index helps travelers find not just beautiful places, but the best-equipped ones to truly explore.” According to them, Australia is just the place to find the best adventure around. Here’s why Australia is the best country for outdoor travel in 2025.

With a total of twelve UNESCO heritage sites, Australia ranks first in the nature preservation category. These heritage sites include stunners like the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland, the Willandra Lakes Region in New South Wales, and Kakadu National Park in the north. Australia also ranks number four in comfort and peace, seventeenth in adventure opportunities, and eighteenth in landscape richness, thanks to nine different biomes nationwide.

Overall, the study reports that Australia won because it’s the most balanced across categories. With an average temperature of about 70 degrees Fahrenheit, strong peace metrics, and many opportunities that are fun but also safe, we hope that you give Australia a chance next time you book an outdoor vacation.