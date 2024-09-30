Uber Safari allows visitors to book a safari adventure right from their phone

Uber is set to transform travel in Cape Town, South Africa, by launching a unique wildlife experience called Uber Safari, available exclusively through the Uber app from October 1 to February 1. As a part of its ‘Go Anywhere’ series and in collaboration with Aquila Private Game Reserve, this limited-edition offering promises travelers an effortless and affordable way to explore one of Africa’s most iconic adventures. Riders can book their safari directly through the app, making a seamless transition from city life to the wild.

The day begins with a pickup in a specially branded Uber Safari vehicle, allowing guests to relax and enjoy the journey out of the bustling city. Upon arrival at Aquila, participants will be greeted with a welcome toast and lunch. After dining, guests will board a traditional safari vehicle, accompanied by experienced game rangers and field guides. This knowledgeable team will enhance the safari experience, offering unique insights into the animals and landscapes. Post-safari, guests can explore Aquila’s stunning grounds before the ride back to Cape Town.

How to book Uber Safari

Reservations for the upcoming season will become available in the Uber app starting October 1 and will be bookable 24 hours to 90 days in advance. This is what the booking process will look like:

Download and open the Uber app. Select the ‘Uber Safari’ icon from the home screen. Choose an available date. Enter your pickup and dropoff locations. Ensure everything looks correct and click ‘Reserve Uber Safari.’ You’ll receive an email letting you know that your trip is confirmed.

Uber Safari will run on Fridays and Saturdays until February 1, cost a $200 flat fee, and can accommodate up to four guests. The availability of the trips is expected to be limited, so riders are encouraged to book in advance.