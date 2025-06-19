A 16th-century mansion in Cartagena is now a serene wellness retreat

Looking for a unique stay in Cartagena, Colombia? Step inside Casa Carolina, a newly opened luxury wellness retreat set within a meticulously restored 16th-century colonial mansion in the heart of the city’s historic Walled City. Once home to Cartagena’s first cathedral presbytery and later the storied Café de la Nueva Granada, the property weaves centuries of history into a calm, curated escape.

Original coral stone walls, towering columns, and hand-painted frescoes (some more than 400 years old) now frame 15 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, including three grand suites. With high ceilings, breezy balconies, and artisanal touches throughout, Casa Carolina invites guests to slow down, recharge, and reconnect, both with themselves and with the cultural roots of the city.

“Casa Carolina is more than just a hotel – it’s a celebration of Cartagena’s soul,” says Carolina Tchekhoff, Owner of Casa Carolina. “Our aim is to provide a holistic experience that offers guests the chance to relax, rejuvenate, and immerse themselves in the rich history and culture of this iconic city.”

Unmatched wellness and culinary amenities

Casa Carolina isn’t just a place to stay, it’s a sanctuary designed to nourish body and soul. Guests can unwind in one of two outdoor pools or indulge in a range of ancestral and Ayurvedic spa rituals. The rooftop terrace, with views of Cartagena’s Cathedral and Governor’s Palace, sets the stage for sunset yoga sessions in the open-air shala or relaxed afternoons in the solarium.

A standout feature is the rooftop cocktail experience, curated in partnership with El Barón, one of The World’s 100 Best Bars. Downstairs, the Just B Wellness Café serves a unique, plant-forward menu that’s completely free from gluten, dairy, additives, and GMOs.

Rates start around $290 per night in summer (May-August) and $350–$400 in peak winter months (December-February). Every stay includes daily breakfast, yoga classes, a welcome cocktail, and a fruit basket.