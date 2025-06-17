 Skip to main content
This hotel hosted 22 presidents — and now it’s serving their favorite drinks

Toast like a president this July at Milwaukee's historic Pfister Hotel

Looking for a fun Midwest getaway this summer? Celebrate Independence Day (and kick off the countdown to America’s 250th birthday) with a presidential twist at Milwaukee’s most iconic stay: The Pfister Hotel. This historic landmark has welcomed 22 U.S. Presidents since William McKinley and is now honoring that legacy in a creative way.

All July long, The Pfister is offering a limited-time cocktail menu dubbed “Presidential Pours,” inspired by the favorite drinks of former Commanders-in-Chief. Served in the hotel’s elegant lobby lounge and its 23rd-floor bar, Blu, known for its views of the Milwaukee skyline and Lake Michigan, the menu gives guests a chance to sip like a statesman.

Highlights include Theodore Roosevelt’s bold Mint Julep, Herbert Hoover’s crisp Dry Martini, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s timeless Whiskey Manhattan, and Harry S. Truman’s no-nonsense Bourbon Old Fashioned. 

Time your stay with Milwaukee’s world-famous Summerfest music festival, catch a Brewers game at American Family Field, stroll along the Milwaukee Riverwalk, or explore cultural attractions like the Milwaukee Art Museum and Harley-Davidson Museum.

About the Pfister Hotel

The Pfister Hotel
The Pfister Hotel

Opened in 1893 and proudly billed as the “Grand Hotel of the West,” The Pfister Hotel has long stood as a beacon of elegance and hospitality in Milwaukee. At the time, it was the most lavish hotel ever built, costing nearly $1 million.

The hotel features 82 beautifully appointed suites, each with a sitting room and wet bar, offering guests a refined retreat. Guests can indulge in all-inclusive stays, unwind at the world-class WELL Spa + Salon, or squeeze in a workout at the fully equipped fitness center, complete with Peloton bikes.

Dining at The Pfister is an experience in itself. Savor juicy steaks and fresh seafood at Mason Street Grill, enjoy a cocktail at the cozy Lobby Lounge, or start your morning with breakfast at Café At The Pfister. For a truly elevated experience, head up to BLU, the hotel’s 23rd-floor martini bar, known for its stunning views, live music, and now, its Presidential Pours.

