 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

New study reveals the best airlines for booking a last-minute ticket

Upgraded Points' new study lists best airlines for last-minute booking

By
Airplane in mountains
Pascal Meier via Unsplash

The need for an airplane ticket can appear out of nowhere. Maybe a friend wants to take a last-minute ski trip before the lifts close. An urgent work assignment might require your presence in a faraway place. Or you could want to get away during an ideal weather window.

Which airlines are best for these last-second trips? To find out, Upgraded Points studied more than 21,000 flights across the 10 busiest domestic routes and analyzed daily fares for two weeks straight. The study found what passengers really pay when booking one week prior. 

Recommended Videos

The airlines with the cheapest and most expensive last-minute fares

Traveler in airport
Erik Odiin via Unsplash

Purchasing a ticket last-minute can bring prices across the board, with some more expensive and others cheaper. In Upgraded Points’ analysis, last-minute flights cost 8.3% less on average than those booked in advance. Among all the flights analyzed, the average last-minute fare was $228.21. However, some airlines offered much lower (or higher) prices than others.

Related

The airlines with the cheapest last-minute one-way flights:

  1. Spirit Airlines: $151.53
  2. Frontier Airlines: $160.89
  3. Hawaiian Airlines: $190.19
  4. Southwest Airlines: $212.43
  5. Alaska Airlines: $229.73

The airlines with the most expensive last-minute one-way flights:

  1. JetBlue: $310.15
  2. American Airlines: $288.26
  3. United Airlines: $274.33
  4. Delta Air Lines: $236.36

Airlines whose last-minute one-way fares cost less:

  • Alaska Airlines: -22.6%
  • Southwest Airlines: -8.2%
  • Frontier Airlines: -3.6%
  • Spirit Airlines: -3.1%
  • American Airlines: -0.8%

Airlines whose last-minute one-way fares cost more:

  • JetBlue: +29.9%
  • Hawaiian Airlines: +19.3%
  • United Airlines: +15.6%
  • Delta Air Lines: +1.2%

The study’s results show how last-minute fares can be significantly more or less than those booked in advance. If you’re flying Alaska Airlines, you could score a deal by waiting until the last minute, while if you’re flying JetBlue, you should probably book in advance. Your destination could determine your choice, as airline networks serve various destinations. Either way, you can use this info when planning your next trip.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
New study reveals the cities with the most green spaces
Enjoy nature in these large cities
Tokyo

A new study has revealed the cities around the world with the most green spaces, offering travelers a refreshing escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Conducted by Freepik, the analysis examined Google reviews of 2,300 green spaces across the 100 most popular cities globally to determine which destinations offer the most parks, gardens, and nature-filled attractions.

Taking the top spot is Tokyo, Japan, with an impressive 159 green spaces spread across its metropolis. From the serene Shiba Park to the picturesque Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Tokyo provides endless opportunities to reconnect with nature. The city also ranks 11th for the most visited green space attractions, with its parks accumulating nearly 359,000 reviews.

Read more
This busy city has the world’s best public transport, according to a new study
Getting around is a breeze in this Asian city
Hong Kong

Time Out has unveiled its list of the best cities in the world for public transportation, with Hong Kong topping the rankings as the undisputed leader in transit excellence. The study, which surveyed over 18,500 locals from 50 countries, asked residents to rate their local bus, train, subway, and tram networks, resulting in a ranking based on those cities where the majority of people described their public transport as “good” or “amazing.”

Asian cities dominated the list, securing 9 of the top 19 spots. Hong Kong emerged as the clear frontrunner, with an impressive 98% of locals giving their public transport network a positive rating. The city's MTR (Mass Transit Railway) system, which covers Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, provides seamless connectivity across 10 different lines. With air-conditioned buses, minibuses, and even double-decker trams, the city's efficient options make it a standout in global transportation.

Read more
American Airlines plans to resume this Hawaiian route
American Airlines will resume flights to Kona, Hawaii
Kona, Hawaii

American Airlines has filed plans to resume its route between Dallas Forth Worth International Airport (DFW) and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the Big Island of Hawaii. The plan calls for the route to re-launch on November 20, 2025, and continue on a seasonal basis through February 28, 2026. That’ll continue through January 6, before a six-week break occurs, with flights re-starting on February 12. 
American’s Kona route will use a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Wikimedia Commons

According to The Points Guy, the route filing first appeared on Cirium flight schedules and was later confirmed by the airline. During the 3,724-mile flight, passengers can look forward to traveling aboard the latest and greatest aircraft, with a modern Boeing 787-8 handling flight duties. It’ll offer 20 Flagship Business pods, 28 Premium Economy recliners, 48 extra-legroom Main Cabin Extra seats, and 138 Standard Economy seats.

Read more