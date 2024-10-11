Frontier Airlines starts flying to Vail, Colorado

Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low fare carrier, just announced a new route to Vail, Colorado. The flight lands at Eagle County Airport (EGE), offering access to Rocky Mountain resorts like Vail, Beaver Creek, and Aspen. I’ll be Frontier’s first route to EGE, letting travelers save money while exploring legendary terrain like Vail’s Back Bowls. The flights serve Dallas, San Francisco, and Denver, and begin December 16.

Frontier’s Vail flights put you in the heart of the mountains

Colorado offers world-class skiing, with the Rocky Mountains providing ample snow and significant vertical drop. But to get to the resorts, most fly into Denver International Airport (DEN) and then endure a 1-hour plus journey into the Rockies. But Eagle County Airport is in the middle of the action, putting visitors in the heart of the alpine. Frontier’s new route will let skiers and snowboarders hit the tarmac and jump into the action.

Recommended Videos

Frontier’s EGE flights start on December 16, with service to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport twice weekly. Denver International Airport (DEN) follows on December 19, with San Francisco International Airport (SFO) joining on December 21. The DEN flight flies twice per week, and SFO flies once a week. Every fare has an introductory price of $99.

Jennifer de la Cruz, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Frontier Airlines, said: “Frontier is thrilled to connect consumers in Colorado, Texas, California, and beyond with the incredible beauty, world-class skiing, and endless recreational opportunities this area of Colorado is famous for. There is strong demand for affordable air service from these major metropolitan areas to the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, and we look forward to providing consumers with our ultra-low fare flight options while supporting the Colorado tourism industry.”