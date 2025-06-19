Capital One opens flagship lounge at this East Coast hub

Today, Capital One opens its flagship lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. Located in Terminal 4, the 13,500-square-foot space is a tribute to New York City, with a focus on local vendors and NYC-inspired design. Details include a Manhattan-style bar, dining area inspired by Central Park, and 40 pieces of artwork by NYC artists. Visitors can enjoy sweeping views of the tarmac via large windows.

Capital One brings NYC to the terminal

Local food and beverage options enhance the experience, such as the bodega-style espresso bar featuring espresso from Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters and bagels from Ess-a-Bagel. The bar also offers sandwiches, pastries, and small plates. At 12:30 a.m., the lounge honors the city that never sleeps with Capital One’s Daily Rituals served via trolley carts. While the lounge will be open 24/7, for the first few weeks, hours are 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Starting July 3, that changes to 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. After July 17, the lounge is open around the clock.

Lounge-goers can also savor curated cheese and charcuterie boards by Manhattan-based Murray’s Cheese, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. A full-service bar features collaborations with NYC’s best mixologists, and also local beer and wine, including the Skyscaper IPA and TALEA Beer Club. Capital One lounges also feature the Rare Bottle Club, where visitors can buy or taste rare liquors.

Free Wi-Fi spans every corner of the lounge, along with filtered water to refill bottles. A luxury shower suite lets travelers freshen up, complete with Dyson hair dryers. Two private rooms offer a quiet space, and a caregiver’s room lets parents tend to children.

Capital One Venture X and Venture X Business primary cardholders have unlimited lounge access, while non-members can enter for $90, provided they have a same-day boarding pass.