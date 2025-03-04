American is testing free Wi-Fi on these routes

These days, Wi-Fi is almost a necessity, with travelers needing bandwidth to work or play. A high-speed connection can help churn out that project or find that restaurant before hitting the tarmac. However, many airlines still charge for an internet connection.

That’s slowly changing, and American Airlines is the latest carrier to offer complimentary Wi-Fi. The airline is currently testing out the service on three domestic routes. Here’s what to know.

American looks to enhance the customer experience

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, the airline said: “With the creation of our new Customer Experience organization led by Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden, American Airlines is more committed than ever to enhancing every aspect of our customers’ travel journey. Staying connected in the skies is critical to today’s passengers and through this limited-time complimentary Wi-Fi test, we are exploring opportunities to build upon our high-speed Wi-Fi offerings to stay competitive in the industry and give our customers what we know they want.”

The three routes included in the test consist of Charlotte (CLT) to Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Charlotte (CLT) to Jacksonville (JAX), and Miami (MIA) to Chicago O’Hare (ORD). The test will measure bandwidth consumption, and if American has the technology for a more broad rollout. The offering is also a response to competitors offering free Wi-Fi.

At the moment, American provides free Wi-Fi, texting, and streaming to T-Mobile customers on domestic flights. Additional options included limited connections for $10 or, for frequent fliers, a monthly pass for $49.95.

The test helps American compete with other airlines’ offerings, like United, which announced it’ll begin offering free Starlink Wi-Fi to MileagePlus members this spring. Delta has also been a leader in the space for the past two years, providing free Wi-Fi on most domestic and some international trips for SkyMiles members.