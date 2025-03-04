 Skip to main content
American is testing free Wi-Fi on these routes

American Airlines begins testing free WiFi

By
american airlines free wifi test aircraft exterior aa 737 livery left front top
American Airlines

These days, Wi-Fi is almost a necessity, with travelers needing bandwidth to work or play. A high-speed connection can help churn out that project or find that restaurant before hitting the tarmac. However, many airlines still charge for an internet connection.

That’s slowly changing, and American Airlines is the latest carrier to offer complimentary Wi-Fi. The airline is currently testing out the service on three domestic routes. Here’s what to know.

American looks to enhance the customer experience

American Airlines narrowbody main cabin
American Airlines

In a statement shared with Travel + Leisure, the airline said: “With the creation of our new Customer Experience organization led by Chief Customer Officer Heather Garboden, American Airlines is more committed than ever to enhancing every aspect of our customers’ travel journey. Staying connected in the skies is critical to today’s passengers and through this limited-time complimentary Wi-Fi test, we are exploring opportunities to build upon our high-speed Wi-Fi offerings to stay competitive in the industry and give our customers what we know they want.”

The three routes included in the test consist of Charlotte (CLT) to Raleigh-Durham (RDU), Charlotte (CLT) to Jacksonville (JAX), and Miami (MIA) to Chicago O’Hare (ORD). The test will measure bandwidth consumption, and if American has the technology for a more broad rollout. The offering is also a response to competitors offering free Wi-Fi.

At the moment, American provides free Wi-Fi, texting, and streaming to T-Mobile customers on domestic flights. Additional options included limited connections for $10 or, for frequent fliers, a monthly pass for $49.95. 

The test helps American compete with other airlines’ offerings, like United, which announced it’ll begin offering free Starlink Wi-Fi to MileagePlus members this spring. Delta has also been a leader in the space for the past two years, providing free Wi-Fi on most domestic and some international trips for SkyMiles members. 

Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Icelandair announces route to this Florida destination
Icelandair will begin flying to Miami
Miami, Florida

Beginning in autumn 2025, Icelandair will connect Reykjavík's Keflavik International Airport (KEF) to Miami International Airport (MIA). The trip from fjords and snow to sun and palm trees will run through March aboard a modern Airbus aircraft. The route will be Miami’s 21st international destination.
The trip is aboard a brand-new Airbus A321LR
Miami, Florida Ryan Spencer via Unsplash

Passengers can travel comfortably from Iceland’s arctic air to Miami’s tropical warmth, flying on a brand-new Airbus A321LR aircraft. Flight time is about seven and a half to eight hours. At the moment, no other airline serves the route. The flights will operate three times weekly, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 

Norway is inviting remote workers for a free spring retreat – here’s how to apply
Enjoy remote work from one of Opera's Hygge Desks
Hygge Desk

If you’ve ever dreamed of working remotely from a cozy cabin in the Norwegian wilderness, now’s your chance. Norwegian web browser company Opera is offering ten lucky remote workers a free week-long stay in some of the country’s most breathtaking locations, all in the name of testing out their ‘hygge desks’ in the ultimate environment.

Hygge, a Scandinavian concept of coziness, comfort, and calm, is at the heart of Opera’s initiative. The company has integrated this philosophy into its browser, ensuring users can browse the web with ease and relaxation. Now, they’re taking the experience a step further by creating hygge desks – workspaces designed to eliminate distractions and enhance the joy of everyday browsing, whether through warm lighting, serene surroundings, or stunning views of nature.

Emirates debuts this state-of-the-art aircraft on India routes
Emirates adds A350 on flights to India
Emirates Airbus A350

In January, Emirates added the Airbus A350 to its fleet, with state-of-the-art design, materials, and inflight amenities. Starting January 26, the plane will begin flying between Dubai and India, with service to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. With the additions, Emirates will serve five destinations aboard the new aircraft.
The Airbus A350 provides the latest in technology, efficiency, and comfort
Emirates A350 Economy cabin Emirates

With the A350, Emirates offers passengers a modern cabin, a lower carbon footprint, and an expanded network. According to Airbus, the A350 “Has achieved a record operational reliability of 99.5%, a testament to its design and performance, and is highly regarded by top-ranking airlines around the globe.” In addition, the plane requires 25% less fuel than prior-generation aircraft and will be 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) compatible by 2030.

