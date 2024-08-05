 Skip to main content
United Airlines begins using eco-friendly fuels from Chicago hub

United Airlines will use sustainable fuel at O'Hare Airport in Chicago

By
United Airlines airplane flying
David Syphers via Unsplash

United Airlines plans to purchase as much as 1 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for use at its Chicago hub, O’Hare Airport (ORD). Produced by Finland-based Neste, the biofuel will reach ORD by the end of August and promises a greener future for commercial flight. Here’s what you need to know. 

SAF helps United Airlines reduce its carbon footprint

Detail photo of jet engine
dayamay via Pixabay

Sustainable aviation fuel is an emerging technology that offers similar performance yet lower emissions when compared to petroleum-based fuels. United’s addition of SAF to its O’Hare hub follows its use at other locations, including Los Angeles International Airport, London’s Heathrow Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. United Airlines continues to be bullish on the fuel’s future. 

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “SAF is a biofuel used to power aircraft that has similar properties to conventional jet fuel but with a smaller carbon footprint. Depending on the feedstock and technologies used to produce it, SAF can reduce life cycle GHG emissions dramatically compared to conventional jet fuel.” With air travel a significant emissions source, SAF could play a significant role in reducing carbon.

United President Brett Hart said, “While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth.”  He continued, “SAF at O’Hare was made possible thanks to … the Illinois legislature passing [SAF] tax incentives.”

Beyond that, the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund has invested more than $200 million toward research, technology, and production of SAF. Still, SAF makes up only 0.1% of the carrier’s fuel consumption. 

Neste Vice President for Renewable Aviation Business, Alexander Kueper, commented: “We are excited to expand our partnership with United and see our SAF being used at one of the major airports in the U.S. It underlines our commitment to supporting the U.S. aviation industry in its efforts to decarbonize.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
