JetBlue is leaving this Florida hub

This past Saturday, JetBlue announced it will cease flying out of Miami International Airport (MIA). The decision was purely logical, as the airline had noted subpar financial results. The change shouldn’t be too disruptive, as JetBlue only flies once or twice daily between Miami and Boston. However, travelers still have all summer to jet between the two East Coast destinations, as the switch doesn’t take place until September 3.

JetBlue will focus more on Fort Lauderdale

In a statement emailed to the Miami Herald, JetBlue Director of Corporate Communications, Derek Dombroski, said: “to free aircraft for new routes, we’ve recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights including between Boston and Miami.” He added that those booked on cancelled flights “will have the option to fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment.”

Recommended Videos

The change was business-related, with Dombroski sharing: “We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed.” According to Greg Chin, Communications Director for Miami-Dade Aviation Department, JetBlue told MIA the news on Friday.

With MIA set to leave the rotation, JetBlue will use nearby Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) instead. West Palm Beach’s Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) will be another option.

It’ll be a natural transition, as JetBlue already has a strong presence at FLL, having served 6.8 million passengers in 2024. That’s second only to Spirit Airlines, and represents 19% of those traveling into or out of the airport.

JetBlue expanded its operations at MIA in 2021, adding up to 14 daily flights. That included as many as four daily journeys to Boston. The expansion also included nonstop trips to Los Angeles, New York-JFK, Hartford, and Newark. However, as time passed, demand slowed, and the airline reduced the number of flights.