JetBlue to open new airport lounges

JetBlue to open airport lounges in New York and Boston

Last week, JetBlue shared plans for new airport lounges at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The openings are part of the airline’s “JetForward” strategy, which aims to grow premium amenities. In the process, TrueBlue Mosaic loyalty members will gain a valuable Signature Perk. Lounge access will also be available to holders of an in-the-works premium credit card.

JetBlue lounges will offer a premium experience for loyalty members

The JFK lounge will be located in Terminal 5 and will open in late 2025. Boston’s Terminal C lounge should open shortly after. The lounges are in response to travelers’ needs, yet with their expected popularity, they will only be available to Mosaic 4 loyalty members, Transatlantic Mint customers, and premium credit card holders. The spaces are part of JetBlue’s premium, affordable experience, whether in the air or on the ground.

The JFK lounge will comprise 8,000 square feet and the BOS lounge 11,000 square feet. Each will use the airline’s signature blue branding, along with regional and local artwork, spread through three tailored areas:

  • Lounge: Comfy seating and complimentary food and drink offer groups or solo travelers a relaxing space.
  • Play: A social area and full-service bar let travelers talk and unwind with complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Work: Private workspaces allowed focused productivity, free WiFi and charging outlets, and free coffee beverages made by baristas.

Marty St. George, President of JetBlue, said: “Customers have asked for a JetBlue lounge for years, and we can’t wait to unveil our take in New York and Boston. Lounges have become an essential offering for the growing number of customers seeking premium experiences. JetBlue’s lounges will further boost the value of our TrueBlue loyalty program as we expand our portfolio of JetBlue credit cards.”

