The Club at SFO: The new airport lounge that can be your travel sanctuary

Your layover just got more luxurious

By
The Club SFO
Airport Dimensions

On June 26, Airport Dimensions unveiled its newest addition to San Francisco International Airport’s Harvey Milk Terminal 1: The Club SFO. Spanning an impressive 12,000 square feet and accommodating up to 249 passengers, The Club SFO marks a milestone as the largest and most luxurious location in The Club’s portfolio to date. This unveiling expands The Club’s presence in San Francisco, complementing its existing three lounges in International Terminal A.

“We are thrilled to welcome travelers to The Club SFO in Harvey Milk Terminal 1,” said SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “Having a premium lounge concept – one that is available to all customers – is the perfect addition to our newest award-winning terminal and supports our goal to create a truly exceptional airport experience for our guests. We appreciate the expertise that Airport Dimensions provides and are confident they will be successful here at SFO.”

Part of Collinson International’s esteemed global lounge network, The Club SFO promises travelers an unparalleled experience of comfort and amenities. Whether you’re seeking a quiet space to relax before your flight or a productive environment to catch up on work, The Club SFO aims to cater to diverse traveler needs with its spacious design and premium services. 

The Club: the details

Airport Dimensions

The Club SFO embodies a blend of local authenticity and sustainability. Inspired by the “Northern California Natural” theme, the lounge features double-height floors reminiscent of majestic redwood trees and dappled lighting that mimics sunlight filtering through a forest canopy. Nature-inspired wall coverings further enhances the ambiance, reflecting the region’s natural beauty. 

Beyond aesthetics, The Club SFO sets a new standard in sustainability within its network by achieving LEED Gold certification. The use of low-carbon footprint materials and PVC-free fabrics, along with reclaimed native Redwood, demonstrates The Club’s dedication to minimizing environmental impact while still providing a luxurious space for travelers.

Dining

There are several wonderful dining options in The Club SFO, starting with a breakfast menu available until 11 am. Guests can indulge in unique dishes such as Japanese scrambled eggs, assorted bagels, and refreshing fruit parfaits. After 11 am, the all-day dining menu features an array of flavorful options, including hearty soup, savory enchilada bowls, and a vibrant carrot coconut curry.

Complementing the diverse menu, the lounge boasts an extensive drink selection, including sodas, juices, beers, and a variety of signature cocktails. The highlight is the 100% Northern California wine list, showcasing the region’s distinctive flavors.

Amenities

The lounge boasts innovative wellness amenities, including two bespoke fitness mirrors for on-the-go workouts. Unique Luminescence rooms provide individual sanctuaries enhanced with adjustable color temperature lighting, allowing travelers to rest and relax before their flight. Comfortable seating areas, dedicated workstations, flight information displays, complimentary Wi-Fi, and access to digital newspapers and magazines cater to travelers’ productivity and relaxation needs. A shower facility is also available for a $25 fee.

The Club airport lounge access and general information

The Club SFO
Airport Dimensions

Planning to visit The Club at SFO? The lounge welcomes guests daily from 4:00 am to 11:00 pm. The Club is accessible to Priority Pass members and LoungeKey customers, as well as all San Francisco International Airport travelers for a fee of $75. You can purchase a Club Pass online or in person. 

Access is granted up to three hours before your scheduled flight departure. Children under two years old can enter for free, while children (17 or under) must be accompanied by an adult (18 or over). Book your visit up to six hours before your flight departure time and enjoy the exclusive amenities and services offered at The Club SFO.

