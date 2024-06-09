 Skip to main content
This is the longest flight in the world

You'll definitely need a nap on this flight

By
an airplane on the runway under a cloudy sky
Vinh Lâm / Pexels

When it comes to ultra-long-haul travel, one route stands out above the rest – the Singapore to New York flight operated by Singapore Airlines. This flight covers up to a mind-boggling 9,537 miles nonstop.

How long is the longest flight in the world?

skyscrapers in singapore at night
Faheem Ahamad / Pexels

In total, passengers are airborne for a whopping 18 hours and 40 minutes, nearly an entire day spent soaring across the world. Making such an extremely long-haul flight possible is the Airbus A350-900ULR (Ultra Long Range). This specialized aircraft features a modified fuel system that allows it to carry a higher quantity of jet fuel, giving it the extended range required to complete the Singapore-New York route without refueling stops.

Comfort amenities for the world’s longest flight

passengers sitting inside an airplane
Евгений Шухман / Pexels

Spending nearly 19 hours confined to an aircraft cabin isn’t easy. To take passengers through this long flight in relative comfort, Singapore Airlines has outfitted its Airbus A350-900ULR aircraft with an array of amenities:

  • Cozy comforts like wrinkle-reducing clothing sprays in the amenity kits, plush bedding, and high-quality pillows.
  • A cabin lighting system that transitions through different mood settings, including pulsing lights designed to help regulate sleep cycles and ease jet lag.
  • Immaculately maintained lavatories with flight attendants frequently cleaning them between passenger use.
  • Personal screens at every seat with over 100 on-demand video options and space to plug in USB drives or iPods with your own content.
  • Extensive in-flight entertainment with 740 music options.
  • Power outlets and USB charging ports at each seat.
  • And perhaps most importantly, Wi-Fi to stay connected throughout the journey.

Plus, there are gourmet dining options that you can pre-select 15 days before your flight departure. Singapore Airlines states, “Cabin pressure changes the way you perceive taste. Rich flavors become mild. Aromas are subtle. Nuances are missed. That’s why we test all chefs’ creations under pressure, literally. We bring their dishes into a simulated pressurized cabin and spend hours there, sampling and adjusting the flavors, so our food can taste its best for you to enjoy at 30,000 feet.” 

While the in-flight amenities may help make the 19 hours at cruising altitude more bearable, there’s no denying that an entire day spent confined to an aircraft can still present a physical and mental challenge.

The premium price of convenience 

clothes in suitcase
Timur Weber / Pexels

The aircraft is equipped with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy class seats to ensure passengers are comfortable on long flights. There is no economy class seating available. With that being said, of course, the world’s longest flight doesn’t come cheap. 

Premium economy fares can start around $2,700 roundtrip, while business class can reach over $6,600. Due to high demand, premium cabin fares on peak dates can even enter the five-digit territory. But for many travelers, the nonstop convenience and added comforts make the world’s longest flight worth the premium price tag.

