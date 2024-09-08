 Skip to main content
The skycouch style airline seat is the alternative to business class

Business-class comfort at a fraction of the price?

Flying in economy class, especially on long-haul flights, can often feel like a test of endurance. Cramped seats, limited legroom, and the dreaded middle seat are just a few of the discomforts that many travelers face. While upgrading to business or first class offers a luxurious escape from these woes, the steep price tag isn’t always justifiable for everyone.

But what if there was a middle ground? A seat that offers the comfort of a business-class experience without breaking the bank? Enter the skycouch-style airline seat: an innovative solution that promises a more relaxing journey, even in economy. Though technically still an economy seat, this couch-like setup allows passengers to stretch out and get cozy, making long flights more bearable. 

Let’s explore the airlines that have embraced this concept and what you need to know about the skycouch-style seat– a game changer for those seeking comfort without the cost of a premium ticket.

Skycouch seats: the details

Air New Zealand

The skycouch seat is a clever innovation that transforms a standard economy row into a comfortable lounging space, offering a more affordable alternative to business or first class. For an additional fee– typically less than the cost of upgrading to a premium cabin– you can book an entire three or four-seat row for yourself. However, it’s not just about having more space; these rows are specifically engineered to convert into a couch-like setup.

Rather than awkwardly stretching out across three cramped seats, the skycouch is designed to make you feel like you are lying down on an actual couch. Some airlines have even added extra touches like seatbelts that can be safely fasted while lying down and leg rests that can flip up 90 degrees to create a larger, flatter surface. Additionally, passengers are often provided with pillows and blankets, making it easier to relax and enjoy the flight. 

Which airlines have rolled out the skycouch seats?

Brave Behind the Lenz / Shutterstock

The skycouch concept was initially pioneered by Air New Zealand, which named its version the “SkyCouch.” This innovative design guarantees that you’ll never have to share a seat with a stranger. Whether you book the SkyCouch just for yourself or for two or three passengers, the entire row is yours to enjoy. Since Air New Zealand’s successful launch, several other airlines have followed suit, offering their own versions of this comfortable seating option.

Vietnam Airlines

Vietnam Airlines has introduced their own version of the skycouch, called the “Sky Sofa.” The Sky Sofa service package includes two extra open seats, allowing passengers to enjoy a private row in the economy-class cabin. While this option doesn’t provide additional footrests or fully reclining seats, it does ensure that you have an entire row to yourself.

Azul Airlines

Azul Airlines, based in São Paulo, Brazil, operates as a low-cost full-service hybrid and offers what is arguably the longest sleeper seat in the sky. Azul’s version of the skycouch, known as the “Sky Sofa,” utilizes four seats in the center of the aircraft rather than the standard three. 

Air Astana

Kazakhstan’s flag carrier, Air Astana, offers the “Economy Sleeper” as their version of the skycouch. On long-haul flights, passengers who choose the Economy Sleeper are allocated a row of three seats at the front of the economy cabin, creating a private and comfortable space for relaxation. The package includes a plush mattress layer, a cozy duvet, and a soft pillow. 

All Nippon Airways

All Nippon Airways (ANA), a Japanese airline based in Tokyo, has introduced the “ANA COUCHii” on its A380 aircraft. The ANA COUCHii consists of three or four seats that can be converted into a bed by raising the legrests of the adjacent seats. Special bedding and seatbelts are provided for passengers who book this option.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa’s take on the skycouch is called the “Sleeper’s Row.” Available on long-haul flights with durations of approximately 11 hours or more, the Sleeper’s Row can be booked at check-in or just before departure, subject to availability. Once on board, passengers receive a Sleeper’s Row set, which includes a thin mattress, a business class-quality blanket, and a pillow. 

How much does this couch-style seat cost?

Air New Zealand

When it comes to the cost of a skycouch seat, prices can vary significantly depending on the airline and the route. For example, Vietnam Airlines offers their Sky Sofa starting at just $100 per row per person, in addition to the standard ticket price. This makes it one of the more affordable options for securing extra space in comfort in economy class.

On the other end of the spectrum, Air New Zealand and Azul Airlines can charge hundreds of dollars for their skycouch seats. Azul’s Sky Sofa, in particular, is known for being one of the pricier options, with a one-way fare from São Paulo to Lisbon potentially costing upwards of $1,000.

Additionally, some airlines adjust the price based on how many people will be using the couch. For example, if you’re booking a skycouch for just yourself, you may pay more than if you were sharing the space with a companion or two. For the most accurate and up-to-date pricing, it’s recommended that passengers check directly with the airline they plan to fly on.

Skycouch vs. business class

Airplane cabin business class interior view
atosan / Adobe Stock

When deciding between a skycouch seat and a business class ticket, there are a few important factors to consider. Both options offer their own set of advantages and disadvantages, depending on your travel priorities and budget.

Pros of skycouch

  • Affordability: Skycouch seats are far more budget-friendly than business class, offering extra comfort without the high cost.
  • Family-friendly: Ideal for families with kids, the skycouch provides ample space for children to rest without splurging on multiple business class seats. Plus, kids won’t miss out on the luxury perks of business class, like gourmet meals and champagne.
  • Comfort: While not as luxurious as business class, the skycouch offers a decent level of comfort for stretching out on long flights.

Cons of skycouch

  • Service and amenities: Business class offers superior service, better food, and access to premium perks like faster check-in, lounge access, and priority boarding.
  • Bathroom sharing: In economy, you still have to share facilities with more passengers, unlike the reduced crowd in business class.
  • Lie-down comfort: Business class typically provides a fully flat bed with more cushioning, while the skycouch is less supportive.
  • Privacy: Business class offers more privacy, while the skycouch remains part of the economy cabin with less seclusion. 

In summary, the skycouch is a great option for those seeking more comfort on a budget, especially for families. However, if you prioritize top-tier service and privacy, business class is the way to go.

