Lufthansa Group builds luxurious lounge at Newark Airport

Lufthansa Group’s premium lounge just debuted at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Situated in Terminal B, the 6,370 sq. ft. space has three areas tailored to varying traveler needs, and culinary options that tap into local culture. Kitzig Design Studios of Germany planned the layout, while about 30 local companies helped complete the project. Here are the details of the $10 million lounge.

Lufthansa’s Newark lounge: Work or relax in an elegant setting

The new lounge offers space for about 170 guests — about 25% more than the previous design. It’s open to First and Business class passengers on all Lufthansa Group airlines, including SWISS and Austrian Airlines. HON Circle members and Senators are awesome welcome. While inside, visitors can choose to work or unwind, with separate spaces catering to business meetings or low-key comfort. Topping it off are culinary options that draw from the Garden State’s local recipes.

Central to the lounge is the Skyline Bar, where natural wood and ambient lighting create the perfect place to unwind. Guests can enjoy craft beer, wine, cocktails, NA options, and more. The bistro offers regional fare like summertime sandwiches with bacon, trumpet mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato chutney on sourdough. For a classic Jersey snack, there’s cornbread with candied tomato jam. Additionally, First Class and HON Circle members enjoy an à la carte menu, along with select wines and champagnes.

The lounge features three separate areas. For business travelers, the first has functional communal tables with wireless charging and printing. Next, there’s an area for travelers to rest between flights, with seating for solo passengers or families. Lastly, multifunction rooms have space for children to play, meetings, or calls.

Victoria Schuster, Vice President Product & Customer Experience Lufthansa Airlines, commented: “We are proud to be able to present our guests in Newark with a new lounge that sets new standards. It offers private travelers cozy retreats for relaxation and our business customers generous workspaces. This lounge is a testament to our commitment to the customer as we strive to continually improve the experience for our guests, on the ground and in the air. That’s why we continue to invest in our offering around the world, whether in New Jersey or elsewhere, to meet Lufthansa’s premium standards and, above all, those of our guests.”