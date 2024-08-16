 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Lufthansa opens upscale lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport

Lufthansa Group builds luxurious lounge at Newark Airport

By
Skyline Bar at Lufthansa Lounge Newark
Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa Group’s premium lounge just debuted at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Situated in Terminal B, the 6,370 sq. ft. space has three areas tailored to varying traveler needs, and culinary options that tap into local culture. Kitzig Design Studios of Germany planned the layout, while about 30 local companies helped complete the project. Here are the details of the $10 million lounge. 

Lufthansa’s Newark lounge: Work or relax in an elegant setting

The new lounge offers space for about 170 guests — about 25% more than the previous design. It’s open to First and Business class passengers on all Lufthansa Group airlines, including SWISS and Austrian Airlines. HON Circle members and Senators are awesome welcome. While inside, visitors can choose to work or unwind, with separate spaces catering to business meetings or low-key comfort. Topping it off are culinary options that draw from the Garden State’s local recipes.

Recommended Videos

Central to the lounge is the Skyline Bar, where natural wood and ambient lighting create the perfect place to unwind. Guests can enjoy craft beer, wine, cocktails, NA options, and more. The bistro offers regional fare like summertime sandwiches with bacon, trumpet mushrooms, lettuce, and tomato chutney on sourdough. For a classic Jersey snack, there’s cornbread with candied tomato jam. Additionally, First Class and HON Circle members enjoy an à la carte menu, along with select wines and champagnes.

The lounge features three separate areas. For business travelers, the first has functional communal tables with wireless charging and printing. Next, there’s an area for travelers to rest between flights, with seating for solo passengers or families. Lastly, multifunction rooms have space for children to play, meetings, or calls.

Victoria Schuster, Vice President Product & Customer Experience Lufthansa Airlines, commented: “We are proud to be able to present our guests in Newark with a new lounge that sets new standards. It offers private travelers cozy retreats for relaxation and our business customers generous workspaces. This lounge is a testament to our commitment to the customer as we strive to continually improve the experience for our guests, on the ground and in the air. That’s why we continue to invest in our offering around the world, whether in New Jersey or elsewhere, to meet Lufthansa’s premium standards and, above all, those of our guests.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Upgraded seats, renovated airport lounges, and more: 4 British Airways changes you’ll love
Will these new updates help the airline?
British Airways

British Airways took center stage at a media event in London on Monday, March 4, to unveil a series of groundbreaking enhancements set to redefine the passenger journey in the upcoming year. Business Insider reports that these transformative changes are not merely incremental adjustments but rather represent a giant leap forward, and the airline will put $9 billion toward the initiative. From cutting-edge technology to unparalleled comfort, these are the improvements that British Airways is promising to make. 
1. New app and in-flight perks
British Airways has revealed that they are working on a new app and website. Currently undergoing beta testing, these platforms promise to offer a level of customization and ease for passengers looking to change their travel plans. Gone are the days of lengthy phone calls to customer service; with the new app, passengers will have the power to make changes at their fingertips, effortlessly adapting their travel plans to fit their needs.

Additionally, starting April 3, Executive Club members will enjoy an added perk as they will be able to send messages for free using the onboard WiFi, regardless of their class of travel.

Read more
These are the best credit cards with airport lounge access you can get
6 credit cards that will let you wait for your next flight in style
Businessman and business woman looking at laptop in airport lounge

There’s an old credit card slogan that says, “membership has its privileges,” and nowhere is that more apparent than in the case of airport lounges. The lounges' plush spaces and perks like complimentary food and beverages make them desirable places to wait for your flight, especially when compared to the hard chairs, noise, and limited charging stations most airport gates offer.

However, to enter these coveted lounges, you typically need to be flying first class or an elite member of the airline’s frequent flyer program. But there is another way you can gain access: Some travel credit cards come with access to airport lounges as a perk, allowing you to use them anytime you travel just by showing your card.

Read more
Canon’s pro photographer reveals how to take amazing photos at Yellowstone
When visiting national parks, here are some words of wisdom from a pro
Yellowstone by Charles “Chas” Glatzer

With record numbers of visitors at Yellowstone National Park, conservation efforts are more important than ever. An increased number of visitors has led to scary incidents with wildlife and disturbed habitats, raising red flags for nature enthusiasts worldwide. Already, Yellowstone National Park has implemented a reservation system to help mitigate the crowd, but there's still a lot that can be done — and every visitor plays a part.

Canon's pro photographer, Charles "Chas" Glatzer, has observed these changes for over 20 years, so we jumped at the chance to have a conversation with him as we explore some of Canon's conservation efforts and get some photograph tips.

Read more