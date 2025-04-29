This American Airlines business class lounge will open in May

American Airlines’ new business class lounge at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is on schedule to open in May, according to comments made by the company’s CEO, Robert Isom, during a first-quarter earnings call. Announced last summer, the upscale Flagship Lounge will be located in Terminal A, near many international departures for the airline. During the call, the airline also noted a drop in revenue during the first three months of 2025.

American’s PHL Flagship Lounge: An upscale space for premium-cabin passengers

American’s PHL Flagship Lounge will offer a more upscale experience compared to the airline’s Admirals Club portfolio. It’s designed for higher-level elite-status members and premium cabin passengers who want to unwind before flights to Europe. Not only that, but the lounge will offer modern coastal cuisine by Chef Randy Rucker.

The PHL Flagship Lounge will be the airline’s ninth premium lounge, with more planned for the future. To gain access to the lounge, travelers need more than a standard Admirals Club membership. Typically, that means a Flagship-branded ticket for a business or first-class long-haul international route. AAdvantage Members with Platinum status can also gain entry if taking a qualifying, same-day international long-haul flight. Oneworld Alliance members with similar status or tickets can also access the lounge.

During the earnings call, American also noted a $473 million loss during the first three months of 2025. Similar to other airlines, the company experienced a decrease in coach sales on domestic routes. Steve Johnson, American Airlines Vice Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, said: “Domestic main cabin is weak, and that’s what’s driving, I think, the overall demand numbers that you’re seeing.”