At its Philadelphia lounge, American Airlines partners with this noted chef

This summer, American Airlines passengers can look forward to culinary delights at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). The airline’s brand-new Flagship Lounge will offer innovative recipes by Chef Randy Rucker, a James Beard Award Semifinalist. He creates his menus based on what’s fresh and local and offers something new. That’s apparent at his Philadelphia restaurants, River Twice and Little Water.

A menu inspired by Philadelphia and the coast

Chef Rucker is designing a menu that blends Philadelphia’s culinary heritage with his trademark modern coastal cuisine. Recipes will emphasize regional, seasonal ingredients and offer a satisfying meal for everyone. Alongside the food, the Flagship Lounge will offer premium craft cocktails.

Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “Across all of our lounges, American is committed to serving customers regionally inspired chef-driven cuisine, with menu updates throughout the year to offer new choices each season. Now, with Chef Rucker at the helm, the Philadelphia Flagship® lounge is set to become one of the most exciting culinary additions to the airport scene.”

Chef Rucker commented: “Representing this incredible city and its rich culinary heritage is a privilege. I am honored to be the Philadelphia Flagship® lounge Chef and to partner with American on providing travelers with a memorable dining experience that reflects the spirit of this city.”

American Airlines’ PHL Flagship Lounge opens this summer and will offer a premium experience. As before, the lounge will have self-serve food and wine. Not only that, but American will introduce a signature element only found in Philadelphia—a full-service bar. There, travelers can enjoy premium champagne and spirits, craft cocktails, and modern amenities.