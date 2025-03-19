 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

American Airlines adds these spirits to its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges

American Airlines adds new spirits to its airport lounges

By
American Airlines new spirits
American Airlines / American Airlines

Starting in spring, American Airlines will introduce Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey and Still G.I.N., By Dre and Snoop at its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. Each provides a relaxing sip while waiting for your next flight. These new options are in addition to the over 40 spirits already available. 

Horse Soldier and Still G.I.N. feature nuanced flavor, curated recipes

Horse Soldier bourbon whiskey
American Airlines

According to American Airlines, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, clean, and light gin. Flavor notes include tangerine, coriander, and jasmine. The gin was launched in 2024, and its recipe is an ideal complement for any mixer. For bourbon enthusiasts, Horse Soldier is a handcrafted creation made in small batches and non-chill filtered, giving it a full body and decadent finish. American’s charcuterie boards — available in every lounge — provide a perfect pairing. A bartender at American recommends ordering an old fashioned made with Horse Soldier or a gin fizz made with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop. 

Recommended Videos

Travelers can access Admirals Club lounges in several ways. One option is to purchase a one-day pass online or in person at select locations. Another is to purchase an Admirals Club membership, which provides access to 100 Admirals Club lounges and partner locations worldwide. Lastly, cardholders of the ​​Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard and their immediate family or two guests receive unlimited access when flying on American Airlines. 

Related

The new spirits follow American’s recent announcement of new culinary options inflight and throughout its lounges. These include restaurant-quality cuisine, including regionally inspired picks like Argentina beef empanada in Dallas and edamame shrimp teriyaki in Nashville. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
This Latin American airline now serves San Diego
Copa Airlines adds San Diego to its network
San Diego Bay

This June, Copa Airlines will begin service to San Diego, giving the SoCal city direct access to Latin America. The Star Alliance airline will fly between San Diego International Airport (SAN) and Tocumen International Airport (TCA) in Panama City, Panama. When the flights begin, Copa will be the only Latin American airline serving San Diego.
Copa Airlines connects San Diego to Costa Rica, Argentina, and more
San José, Costa Rica Eelco Böhtlingk via Unsplash

Service starts on June 25, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard a Boeing 737. The new routes are the culmination of talks by airport executives and airlines at “Routes” events, where San Diego sought direct service to Latin America. Once landing at TCA, travelers can connect further to Mendoza, Argentina; Medellin, Colombia; and San Jose, Costa Rica. The PTY to SAN flight takes off at 1:16 p.m. local time and lands at 6:15 p.m. local time. The SAN to PTY trip embarks at 8:58 p.m. local time and arrives at 5:20 a.m. local time the following day. 

Read more
Frontier adds multiple destinations from this Southeast hub
Frontier adds these destinations from Atlanta
Oklahoma City, OK

Frontier Airlines is expanding its offerings, adding nine destinations from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). The new routes include Caribbean getaways, along with notable U.S. cities. Here’s what to know.
Flights to Honduras, Palm Beach, and more
Santa Cruz de Yojoa, Honduras Esteban Benites via Unsplash / Unsplash

The new routes begin in late May and early June, taking travelers to Honduras and Aruba, where turquoise waters and pristine beaches await. In the continental U.S., Frontier will begin flying from ATL to Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Palm Beach, Ft. Myers, St. Louis, Jacksonville, and Columbus, Ohio. Also, to mark the occasion, the airline will offer $29 introductory fares to San Pedro Sula (SAP) in Honduras for only $29.

Read more
American’s AAdvantage program offers March bonus miles
AAdvantage to offer March bonus miles
AAdvantage luggage tag

American Airlines’ AAdvantage program year begins March 1, and to mark the occasion, the airline is offering bonus loyalty points for the entire month. For every March flight taken, members can earn 500 extra Loyalty Points, giving them a strong start toward earning status and rewards. That includes up to 5,000 extra Loyalty Points for the month. 
AAdvantage 2025: Bonus points and new perks

For 2025, AAdvantage provides even more rewards, helping travelers customize their travels, and use their miles in multiple ways. Thought Loyalty Point Reward and status levels are the same for 2025, a reimagined online AAdvantage Acitivity page offers a more intuitive way to track status. 

Read more