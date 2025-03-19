American Airlines adds these spirits to its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges

Starting in spring, American Airlines will introduce Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey and Still G.I.N., By Dre and Snoop at its Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. Each provides a relaxing sip while waiting for your next flight. These new options are in addition to the over 40 spirits already available.

Horse Soldier and Still G.I.N. feature nuanced flavor, curated recipes

According to American Airlines, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is a smooth, clean, and light gin. Flavor notes include tangerine, coriander, and jasmine. The gin was launched in 2024, and its recipe is an ideal complement for any mixer. For bourbon enthusiasts, Horse Soldier is a handcrafted creation made in small batches and non-chill filtered, giving it a full body and decadent finish. American’s charcuterie boards — available in every lounge — provide a perfect pairing. A bartender at American recommends ordering an old fashioned made with Horse Soldier or a gin fizz made with Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop.

Travelers can access Admirals Club lounges in several ways. One option is to purchase a one-day pass online or in person at select locations. Another is to purchase an Admirals Club membership, which provides access to 100 Admirals Club lounges and partner locations worldwide. Lastly, cardholders of the ​​Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard and their immediate family or two guests receive unlimited access when flying on American Airlines.

The new spirits follow American’s recent announcement of new culinary options inflight and throughout its lounges. These include restaurant-quality cuisine, including regionally inspired picks like Argentina beef empanada in Dallas and edamame shrimp teriyaki in Nashville.