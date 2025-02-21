 Skip to main content
American Airlines announces new offerings at O’Hare Airport

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois Pedro Lastra via Unsplash

This week, American Airlines announced a new offerings from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. That includes service to world-class destinations and fleet upgrades that bring premium options. Here are the details.

Exciting destinations, new aircraft

O'Hare Airport
O’Hare Airport David Syphers via Unsplash

From O’Hare, American will now serve more international destinations and enjoyable outdoor getaways. That’ll include nonstop service to Naples, Italy (NAP), along with Madrid (MAD) and Halifax, Canada (YHZ). Also included are 10 daily flights to London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Domestic adventures consist of routes to Honolulu (HNL), Boise, Idaho (BOI), Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS), Colorado Springs, Colorado (COS), Spokane, Washington (GEG), and Hyannis, Massachusetts (HYA). This summer, the airline will make as many as 480 daily flights from ORD, with 25% more seats and 22% more departures.

Additionally, passengers flying from O’Hare can opt for a premium cabin on every flight. From June, American will fly on larger, dual-class aircraft, providing more space for its premium offerings. That includes 40% more premium seating. American also has three Admirals Club lounges and a Flagship Lounge in Chicago. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, and space for work or relaxation.

Ben Humphrey, American’s Vice President of ORD Operations said: “O’Hare has always been a vital hub for American, connecting the Midwest to our global network and bringing travelers from across the world to Chicago for business and pleasure. Strengthening our network is a promise to our customers that we’ll continue to provide exceptional service to the places they want to go. And it reinforces to our partners and stakeholders that we’ll be an economic driver for the region well into the future — all powered by our Chicago team members who are the best at putting our customers first.”

