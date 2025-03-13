American Airlines adds curated menus inflight and throughout lounges

This month, American Airlines is introducing an array of new culinary offerings, both inflight and throughout its lounges. Also included is the option to use AAdvantage miles to purchase food and beverages. The new flavors are now available in select Admirals Club lounges and at 35,000 feet.

American’s new menus offer regional inspiration, interesting flavors

American’s new food and beverage choices provide restaurant–quality recipes and flavor, from regionally-inspired options to premium spirits and mixers. Notable picks include an Argentina beef empanada in Dallas, build-your-own tacos in Miami, or edamame shrimp teriyaki in Nasvhille. In lounges, travelers can enjoy premium spirits and mixers, along with non-alcoholic choices.

On short-haul domestic flights, passengers can try satisfying all-American sliders and fries, which are available for pre-order. Five new breakfast choices, like a smothered veggie and cheese frittata or a white cheddar and Monterey Jack omelette, are also available.

From March 5, select Admirals Club lounges began offering a new variety of dishes, with all U.S. and Canadian lounges to follow on March 17. There are breakfast and all-day spreads available, like maple strawberry and overnight oats (breakfast) and roasted japapeno hummus (all-day) at Austin, Texas (AUS). Another option is Roasted tomato feta breakfast wrap with salsa verde (breakfast) or Orange peel tempura chicken with roasted red pepper and onion (all-day) at Los Angeles (LAX).

Domestic passengers in premium cabins can now also try items like Biscuit and chicken sausage gravy with cheesy scrambled eggs, white cheddar and Monterey Jack omelet with chicken sausage and seasoned wedge potatoes, and smothered veggie and cheese frittata with tomato wedges and everything seasoned potatoes.

Beginning March 18, AAdvantage members can use miles to purchase food and beverages on eligible flights. That’s in addition to the option to buy one-day access to Admirals Club lounges for $79.

Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer, said: “As spring travel heats up, our customers are eager to see new food and drinks across our menus. Whereas warm comfort foods like soups rule the skies in the fall and winter, the spring season has people craving fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as tried-and-true summer dishes like our new sliders and fries.”