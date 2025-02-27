American’s AAdvantage program offers March bonus miles

American Airlines’ AAdvantage program year begins March 1, and to mark the occasion, the airline is offering bonus loyalty points for the entire month. For every March flight taken, members can earn 500 extra Loyalty Points, giving them a strong start toward earning status and rewards. That includes up to 5,000 extra Loyalty Points for the month.

AAdvantage 2025: Bonus points and new perks

For 2025, AAdvantage provides even more rewards, helping travelers customize their travels, and use their miles in multiple ways. Thought Loyalty Point Reward and status levels are the same for 2025, a reimagined online AAdvantage Acitivity page offers a more intuitive way to track status.

Recommended Videos

To earn bonus miles in March, AAdvantage members must:

Register for the promotion in their AAdvantage® account Book an American Airlines flight Complete travel by March 31, 2025 Earn 500 additional Loyalty Points for each flight — up to 5,000 total

Connections are another opportunity to earn bonus points, as each flight brings the 500 point bonus.

This year, American enhanced AAdvantage with improved perks across the board. Upon reaching 15,000 Loyalty Points, members are eligible for personalized luggage tags. Members who link their accounts to World of Hyatt can enjoy various awards with the program. Not only that, but members can now purchase food and beverages with their miles on eligible flights. That builds on the airline’s 2024 debut of miles-purchasable Wi-Fi, which proved a hit with AAdvantage members.

Those new rewards build on existing options, like using miles to purchase exclusive experiences and events through AAdvantage Events, or AAdvantage Platinum Pro members using miles to access American’s Flagship First Dining Lounge (on eligible flights). Members can also buy a Flagship Lounge single-day pass or Admiral’s Club One Day Pass for $79 or with 7,900 miles at select locations.