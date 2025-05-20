 Skip to main content
This airline will offer bedding by a renowned Italian fashion house

Delta One adds luxurious bedding at 35,000 feet

Delta One bedding Missoni
Delta Air Lines / Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines will further its partnership with Italian fashion house Missoni to introduce a range of elevated amenities. Highlights include an upscale Delta One collection, which consists of a Missoni bedding set made for Delta, a refreshed amenity kit, slippers, an eye mask, and custom socks. For flights over 12 hours, the airline will add its popular mattress pad and memory foam cuddle pillow.

Enhanced comfort at 35,000 feet

Delta One bedding Missoni
Delta Air Lines

Mauricio Parise, Delta’s V.P. of Brand Experience, said: “In travel, every moment matters – not just where you’re going, but how you get there. We want you to savor your time in the air, which is why we are intentional about each detail of the customer experience to create a sense of home in every space, which is instantly elevated with Missoni’s iconic, signature designs. Our new Missoni collection will help you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and ready for the journey ahead.” 

Alberto Caliri, Missoni Creative Director, added: “In crafting the next generation of our amenity kit we embraced our signature artistry, blending patterns, textures and hues to create a kit that’s distinct, enduring, and designed to suit your lifestyle beyond your time on the plane.”

The new Delta One bedding kit includes the Missoni duvet and white sleeping pillow. Each displays a minimal, sleek Missoni zigzag design along with navy highlights. In addition, Delta will add its customer favorite mattress pad—also usable as a lumbar pillow—to every Delta One flight. Long-haul flights will receive an additional memory foam cuddle pillow for hours of comfort. The bedding set will debut on international Delta One routes this summer and all Delta One flights by the end of 2025.

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

