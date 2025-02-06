Turkish Airlines commemorates local heritage with new amenity kits

Turkish Airlines will commemorate its home country’s heritage with unique amenities kits. The collection, known as the “UNESCO Türkiye Series”, takes inspiration from six UNESCO World Heritage sites: Nemrut, Göbeklitepe, Cappadocia, Ephesus, Ani, and Troy. Also included are three traditional carpet rug motifs, and four different ebru (Turkish Marbling) designs. To develop the kit, the carrier worked with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO.

The amenity kit is an artistic travel keepsake

The kits are available on Business Class flights of five to eight hours, with other versions debuting in mid-January on Economy flights over eight hours. Each keepsake reflects modern design and thousands of years of Anatolian artistic heritage and history. Included are hand and body lotion and lip balm made by luxury brand Ex Nihilo. Additionally, items like toothbrushes, socks, and eye masks are comprised of about 80% recycled materials. The UNESCO Türkiye Series provides cultural storytelling and passenger comfort while sharing the country’s heritage at 35,000 feet.

Turkish Airlines Chief Operations Officer M. Akif Konar said: “With the UNESCO Türkiye Series, not only we are providing our guests with a memorable flight experience but we are also showcasing Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage to the world. As Turkish Airlines, we continue to maintain our lead in the global aviation sector with our sustainability-focused approach and our vision of preserving cultural values. This collection is a tangible expression of our efforts to present Anatolia’s millennia-old history and art to our passengers in a contemporary way. We hope our guests will form a unique bond with Türkiye’s deep-rooted past through these sets.”