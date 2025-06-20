American Airlines uses technology to streamline summer travel

This summer, American Airlines is using technology to enhance the travel experience. From trip planning to the day of travel, the airline’s tech solutions make every journey easier. Examples include a revised mobile app, new check-in kiosks, and more.

American Airlines focuses on user-friendly technology

Ganesh Jayaram, American’s Chief Digital and Information Officer, said: “User-friendly technology is part of our daily life and should extend into what our customers experience when they travel on American. With our renewed focus on the customer experience, we’ve ramped up our digital capabilities throughout the travel journey so our customers can focus on what matters most: getting to their destination.”

That starts with the airline’s redesigned mobile app, which allows travelers to view real-time updates and intuitively read flight info via iOS Live Activities. The app utilizes a new platform, offering quicker updates and new features, such as downloadable boarding passes for segments on select oneworld partner airlines, as well as easy check-in.

American also installed new check-in kiosks at Charlotte (CLT), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Phoenix (PHX), and more. The new hardware enables check-ins in under two minutes — it’s even faster if passengers pay for bags online.

Beyond that, American continues its pursuit of new tech solutions, such as a new chat assistant that utilizes generative AI to assist with rebooking in the event of cancellation or delay due to weather events. Another project involves testing new tech in DFW and CLT that identifies departures with passengers who might miss their flight. It then analyzes data and determines if a short hold can save the customer’s connection. Currently, airline employees make this decision on a case-by-case basis.