Delta to open sleek lounge at LAX

On October 10, the new Delta One lounge opens at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with modern design, international artwork, and curated dining. The lounge is adjacent to the Delta Sky Lounge and has a direct connection to Delta One check-in, providing a seamless, exclusive experience. The surroundings evoke L.A.’s natural and man-made features, and dining options offer international flavors.

Delta One Lounge LAX: Inspired by Los Angeles

The lounge’s colors are reminiscent of Southern California, with sunset shades and leather and walnut accents highlighting the Icon Bar. Verde Emerald quartzite adorns the onyx back bar, capturing the spirit of the coast. The lighting evokes a Hollywood feel, with oculus-inspired ceilings and fluted walnut paneling inspired by L.A. architecture, like Art Deco and Modernism. Besides that, there’s much more, from international artwork to eclectic cuisine.

Delta One luxury brand partner Missoni provided accent pillows for the 26-seat landscaped terrace. The Italian fashion house also added vases, books, and pillows to the library lounge area.

Guests can enjoy fine cuisine anywhere in the lounge, with interesting menu items like roasted corn pizza, crispy duck tacos, and pan-seared salmon. The year-round sushi bar offers tasty rolls, and a rotating selection of location-themed bento boxes lets visitors try flavors from Paris, Boston, and Tokyo.

Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, commented: “From JFK to LAX, the opening of this lounge allows us to offer our customers a premium experience from coast to coast. With a menu designed for our most discerning guests and the dedicated, individualized hospitality curated exclusively for our Delta One Lounges, our teams continue to raise the bar on service and elevate what an airport lounge can be.”