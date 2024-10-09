 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Lavish Delta One lounge opens at LAX

Delta to open sleek lounge at LAX

By
Delta One Lounge LAX - Icon Bar
Delta One Lounge LAX - Icon Bar Delta Air Lines

On October 10, the new Delta One lounge opens at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) with modern design, international artwork, and curated dining. The lounge is adjacent to the Delta Sky Lounge and has a direct connection to Delta One check-in, providing a seamless, exclusive experience. The surroundings evoke L.A.’s natural and man-made features, and dining options offer international flavors

Delta One Lounge LAX: Inspired by Los Angeles

Delta One Lounge LAX - Dining Room
Delta One Lounge LAX – Dining Room Delta Air Lines

The lounge’s colors are reminiscent of Southern California, with sunset shades and leather and walnut accents highlighting the Icon Bar. Verde Emerald quartzite adorns the onyx back bar, capturing the spirit of the coast. The lighting evokes a Hollywood feel, with oculus-inspired ceilings and fluted walnut paneling inspired by L.A. architecture, like Art Deco and Modernism. Besides that, there’s much more, from international artwork to eclectic cuisine.

Recommended Videos

Delta One luxury brand partner Missoni provided accent pillows for the 26-seat landscaped terrace. The Italian fashion house also added vases, books, and pillows to the library lounge area. 

Related

Guests can enjoy fine cuisine anywhere in the lounge, with interesting menu items like roasted corn pizza, crispy duck tacos, and pan-seared salmon. The year-round sushi bar offers tasty rolls, and a rotating selection of location-themed bento boxes lets visitors try flavors from Paris, Boston, and Tokyo.

Claude Roussel, Vice President – Delta Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience, commented: “From JFK to LAX, the opening of this lounge allows us to offer our customers a premium experience from coast to coast. With a menu designed for our most discerning guests and the dedicated, individualized hospitality curated exclusively for our Delta One Lounges, our teams continue to raise the bar on service and elevate what an airport lounge can be.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Field & Stream Lodge to open first location in Montana
The new lodge is designed to encourage guests to embrace the Great Outdoors.
Field & Stream Bozeman

Field & Stream Lodge Co. is set to debut its first-ever location in Bozeman, Montana, marking an exciting new chapter for outdoor enthusiasts. Announced on Wednesday by AJ Capital Partners, the lodge will be located just one mile from downtown Bozeman and a two-hour drive from Yellowstone National Park. 

Situated amid scenic rivers, ski resorts, and mountains, the resort is designed to be a year-round destination, offering activities like hiking, biking, fly fishing, and skiing.

Read more
Alaska Airlines adds 5 new routes
Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights
Beach in San Diego

This week, Alaska Airlines announced five new nonstop routes. Starting Oct. 1, the flights fly between Las Vegas and both Santa Rosa/Sonoma County and San Diego, and between Los Angeles and both Reno and Pasco, Washington. The airline will also reintroduce nonstop service between Portland and Atlanta.
The new routes enhance Alaska Airlines’ West Coast presence
Las Vegas, Nevada David Lusvardi via Unsplash

By offering the new flights from Los Angeles, Alaska Airlines now has the most daily flights from  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to West Coast destinations. The Reno flight embarks twice daily and is a guest-favorite. The Pasco route also flies twice daily. Both routes use a modern Embraer 175 aircraft.

Read more
Breeze Airways announces 4 new Florida routes
Breeze Airways adds new routes to Florida from across the U.S.
Tampa Florida waterway

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways continues to grow, announcing four new routes to Florida this week. The additions comprise three flights to Orlando and one to Tampa from cities across the U.S. Like many Breeze flights, the additions fly to underserved airports, helping lower prices while using modern aircraft, like the Airbus A220 and Embraer 190 and 195. 
Travel to Florida for less with Breeze
Orlando, Florida Drew Coffman via Unsplash

Breeze Airways’ new Florida routes arrive from locations throughout the country, like Pennsylvania, New York, Mississippi, and Utah. Though a newcomer to the business — Breeze started flying in 2021 — the airline’s unique model offers an appealing way to explore. Here are the details of the new flights.

Read more