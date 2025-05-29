Tired of airline passengers standing too soon? Türkiye’s new rule cracks down

Airplane landings are a hectic time, when the pilot focuses on a smooth touchdown, and passengers must remain fastened in their seatbelts. Even after the wheels meet the tarmac, the seatbelt sign can stay illuminated, ensuring everyone’s safety before arriving at the gate.

Even then, some travelers still unbuckle and stand up before the seatbelt sign is off, inconveniencing the crew who must repeat their safety announcements. To address the issue, commercial airlines landing in Türkiye must document and report rule breakers to the Turkish Directorate of Civil Aviation, which may issue a fine up to $70.

Turkish Airlines will be the first to implement the rule

Türkiye’s national airline, Turkish Airlines, which flies to an industry-leading 131 countries, will be the first to implement the regulation. The airline had already adopted a firmer sounding landing announcement: “Our aircraft has not yet reached its parking position. Please do not unfasten your seatbelt, stand up, or open the overhead compartments until the seatbelt sign has been switched off.” However, it seems fines are necessary to rein in eager passengers. Under the rules, airlines must warn passengers that premature unbuckling of seatbelts, entering of aisles, or opening of overhead bins while taxiing will be documented and reported.

The Turkish Directorate of Civil Aviation stated: “Despite announcements informing passengers of the rules, many are standing up before the aircraft reaches its parking positions and before the seat belt sign is turned off. This behavior compromises the safety of passengers and baggage, disregards the satisfaction and exit priority of other travelers.”

According to the Associated Press, the regulations took effect earlier in May, but there have been no reports of passengers receiving fines or airlines enforcing the rules.