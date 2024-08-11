It’s official: These are the new rules of airplane etiquette

Have you ever wondered what your fellow passengers secretly think about your in-flight habits on an airplane? A recent survey by YouGov provides insights into Americans’ perceptions of appropriate airplane etiquette, revealing surprising truths about what behaviors really bug people on planes. Ready to see how your opinions stack up?

Acceptable airplane etiquette, according to respondents

Thinking of asking to swap seats? You’re in luck – 51% of passengers say it’s okay. But beware, 26% might give you the side-eye. Similarly, if you’re the chatty type, 46% of travelers are open to a conversation the entire flight, though 29% would rather stick to their in-flight entertainment.

Here are a few more highlights of acceptable airplane etiquette, according to the survey responses:

Want to close the window during takeoff or landing? 56% say it’s cool. But, 19% prefer their view.

Feel free to recline your seat back — 55% of respondents are okay with it.

Need to get some work done? 81% of passengers approve of using a laptop on the tray table.

Nature calls? 72% agree it’s okay to wake your seatmate from sleeping if you need to use the bathroom.

Putting small items, like a jacket, in the overhead compartment on a full flight is acceptable to 52% of respondents.

Unacceptable airplane etiquette

Certain behaviors on airplanes appear to be clearly frowned upon by Americans. An overwhelming 82% of passengers find getting drunk on a flight unacceptable. Similarly, leaving trash in the seatback pocket is disapproved of by 79% of travelers. Letting children play in the aisle is highly unacceptable to respondents, with 86% opposing it. And, this one might not be much of a shocker, but eating strong-smelling food is discouraged by 68% of respondents.

Here are some more behaviors Americans think travelers should probably avoid:

Planning to leave your seat during turbulence? You may want to reconsider — 82% of respondents say it’s unacceptable.

Not setting your devices to airplane mode? 64% of people aren’t happy about that.

Watching movies or shows without headphones? 81% find it unacceptable.

Taking up both armrests? 74% say that’s just plain unacceptable.

Not paying attention during the safety demo before your plane takes off? 66% see it negatively.

Split opinions

While there are some clear opinions when it comes to acceptable vs. unacceptable airplane etiquette, some behaviors fall into a gray area where opinions are split. Here are some key highlights: