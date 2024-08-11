 Skip to main content
It’s official: These are the new rules of airplane etiquette

airpline etiquette yougov poll 2024 interior of large passengers airplane with people on seats and
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered what your fellow passengers secretly think about your in-flight habits on an airplane? A recent survey by YouGov provides insights into Americans’ perceptions of appropriate airplane etiquette, revealing surprising truths about what behaviors really bug people on planes. Ready to see how your opinions stack up?

Acceptable airplane etiquette, according to respondents

Man sitting in airplane looking out window with a laptop in his lap.
nicepix / Shutterstock

Thinking of asking to swap seats? You’re in luck – 51% of passengers say it’s okay. But beware, 26% might give you the side-eye. Similarly, if you’re the chatty type, 46% of travelers are open to a conversation the entire flight, though 29% would rather stick to their in-flight entertainment. 

Here are a few more highlights of acceptable airplane etiquette, according to the survey responses:

  • Want to close the window during takeoff or landing? 56% say it’s cool. But, 19% prefer their view.
  • Feel free to recline your seat back — 55% of respondents are okay with it.
  • Need to get some work done? 81% of passengers approve of using a laptop on the tray table.
  • Nature calls? 72% agree it’s okay to wake your seatmate from sleeping if you need to use the bathroom.
  • Putting small items, like a jacket, in the overhead compartment on a full flight is acceptable to 52% of respondents. 

Unacceptable airplane etiquette

person sitting inside an airplane using phone
Javier Cañada / Unsplash

Certain behaviors on airplanes appear to be clearly frowned upon by Americans. An overwhelming 82% of passengers find getting drunk on a flight unacceptable. Similarly, leaving trash in the seatback pocket is disapproved of by 79% of travelers. Letting children play in the aisle is highly unacceptable to respondents, with 86% opposing it. And, this one might not be much of a shocker, but eating strong-smelling food is discouraged by 68% of respondents.

Here are some more behaviors Americans think travelers should probably avoid:

  • Planning to leave your seat during turbulence? You may want to reconsider — 82% of respondents say it’s unacceptable.
  • Not setting your devices to airplane mode? 64% of people aren’t happy about that.
  • Watching movies or shows without headphones? 81% find it unacceptable.
  • Taking up both armrests? 74% say that’s just plain unacceptable.
  • Not paying attention during the safety demo before your plane takes off? 66% see it negatively.

Split opinions

person walking down aisle in airplane
Kelly / Pexels

While there are some clear opinions when it comes to acceptable vs. unacceptable airplane etiquette, some behaviors fall into a gray area where opinions are split. Here are some key highlights:

  • Standing up as soon as the plane lands is acceptable to 29% of passengers, but 50% prefer everyone waits their turn. 
  • Removing your shoes during the flight is okay with 30% of travelers, while 55% disapprove. 
  • Silently passing gas is forgiven by 32%, but 46% are not so understanding. 
  • Climbing over a seatmate to use the bathroom is acceptable to 32% of respondents, but 53% find it unacceptable. 
  • Bringing a small dog on board is acceptable to 37% of passengers, while 40% of people disapprove.

Kelly Baker
Kelly Baker
Kelly is a writer who loves good books, baking homemade bread, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
