Why dark sky travel is the new must-try experience at Omni Mount Washington

Enjoy stargazing, dinner under the moon,& more at this Northeast resort

By
omni mount washington resort
Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa

Noctourism is still a relatively new concept for many travelers, a trend that focuses on experiencing a dark sky at night. From Full Moon Dinners under the stars to a Mountains of Stars package with the help of astronomer Douglas Arion, PhD, Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa is implementing the ecotourism trend through several one-of-a-kind experiences designed to attract travelers interested in experiencing the beauty of the night.

Leading the way with innovative noctourism offerings that draw in travelers looking for something a little different after sunset, this resort allows guests to see the Northeast region in a different light, whether it’s a moonlit dinner atop the peak or a quiet evening spent stargazing. To learn more about how this resort is putting noctourism into action, I chatted with astronomer Doug Arion, and Céline McArthur, PR and Communications Manager at Omni Mount Washington Resort. Here’s what I learned.

Signature nighttime offerings at Omni Mount Washington Resort

omni mount washington resort
Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa

“One of our most popular experiences this summer is the Full Moon Dinner series, held at the stunning Rosebrook Lodge at the summit of Bretton Woods and accessed by the Skyway Gondola.  Each dinner is timed to the full moon and features a multi-course menu inspired by seasonal ingredients and by the moon itself. During the Strawberry Moon, for example, our culinary team incorporated fresh, locally sourced strawberries into the evening’s dishes, creating a thoughtful and playful connection between the food and the natural world,” says McArthur.

For those seeking a quieter connection to the night, Omni Mount Washington Resort also offers a “Mountains of Stars” experience, delivering a peaceful way to wind down under some of the clearest skies in the Northeast. “Thanks to minimal light pollution and unobstructed views, the resort is ideal for stargazing. Guests receive a curated stargazing kit and can join a guided session with a local astronomer, who brings the night sky to life – from constellations to planets and beyond. It’s a serene, awe-inspiring way to close out the day,” she shares.

How noctourism affects travelers

omni mount washington resort
Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa

“The growth of artificial light at night (ALAN) has taken away the night sky from most people,” says Arion. Now, noctourism is allowing people to experience” A dark sky with the beautiful stars, the Milky Way, meteors, etc. There is more and more conversation around the effects of ALAN on health, safety, and the environment, so people are looking to darker travel locations, at least to experience such an environment,” he says.

“We are part of a much bigger system, which includes, of course, all the life on Earth, but also our existence stems from processes that begin across the Universe. Starting with Sagan’s COSMOS, and continuing through many other science shows, people are starting to understand our connection to the ‘bigger picture’. With the right guidance during stargazing activities (which we do through Mountains of Stars programs), those connections can be made with audiences, and they get a more emotional and deeper connection with the natural world around them.”

During the experience, travelers are often surprised by the sheer number of stars visible around them. “So few are seen from light-polluted cities that the magnitude of the Universe is pretty spectacular. [Guests] are often also surprised at how dark their surroundings are or how bright their home surroundings seem. They are also surprised to learn about the impacts of ALAN on health, safety, and the environment, and that it is not about seeing stars – it’s about protecting people and life on the planet,” he shares.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist with a focus on food, travel, health, and fitness content. She loves to travel to new…

