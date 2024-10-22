 Skip to main content
Never seen a super moon? This may be our favorite way to experience one

See the super moon and more at Effigy Mounds National Monument

By
Super full moon with dark background
eedafizie / Shutterstock

If you’ve never been to Effigy Mounds, it’s definitely worth the trip. This national monument is located in northeastern Iowa, and it protects over 200 prehistoric mounds, including some that are shaped like animals. This fall, Effigy Mounds National Monument is offering visitors an opportunity to explore through a series of ranger-led hikes. With one of these hikes, you’ll even get the chance to see the super moon.

Scheduled throughout November, these hikes will allow participants to learn more about the ancient mounds, as well as take on a fun new hiking challenge. Each hike begins and ends at the visitor center, and those who complete a hike will earn a special reward to commemorate the experience.

See the super Moon at Effigy Mounds National Monument

The view from Fire Point at Effigy Mounds National Monument
NPS / NPS

Super Moon Hike to Fire Point – November 15 at 4:00 PM

A super moon is set to make an appearance on November 15, so the rangers at Effigy have organized a special two-mile hike to Fire Point so visitors can see it rise over the Mississippi River. Since the super moon appears larger and brighter than usual, participants will be treated to a Mother-Nature-lit view of bluffs and river valley.

The round-trip hike follows a wood-chipped trail with a moderate 350-foot elevation gain and is expected to take 1 to 1.5 hours to complete. Rangers encourage participants to bring a flashlight or headlamp for the return trip, since the way back will be dark.

Other upcoming hikes at Effigy Mounds National Monument

Fog over the mountains at Effigy Mounds National Monument
NPS / NPS

Hanging Rock Hike – November 3 at 12:30 PM

The fall hiking series kicks off with a seven-mile round-trip hike to Hanging Rock, one of the monument’s most iconic overlooks. This hike certainly isn’t easy. It will challenge participants with a 400-foot elevation climb, but the view from Hanging Rock is well worth it.

The hike is expected to take around 3 to 3.5 hours, so participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, pack snacks, and bring plenty of water to stay energized along the way.

Heritage Addition Hike – November 30 at 1:00 PM

For those looking to explore a quieter side of the monument, the Heritage Addition Hike is a great opportunity. This will be a  four-mile round-trip journey to introduce you to one of the park’s less-visited areas. This hike follows a mostly level path, but you should still come with proper footwear.

The hike will take approximately 2.5 to 3 hours, and participants should come prepared with water, snacks, and weather-appropriate gear.

