Foresight Sports and PuttView bridge the gap in simulator golf

Simulated putting just became more real than ever

By
Foresight Sports
In a groundbreaking move for the indoor golf industry, Foresight Sports, which offers professional-grade launch monitors and golf simulation technology, has announced a strategic partnership with PuttView, a leader in innovative putting solutions. This collaboration aims to fix a key weakness in simulated golf: the realism and engagement when putting.
Traditional golf simulators excel at replicating long shots, but they often feel artificial while putting. “Simulator golf has always shown great potential, but putting hasn’t played a major role until now,” said Christoph Pregizer, managing director at PuttView. “Thanks to this partnership, golfers worldwide can now access a complete experience, including putting, whether they’re at home, in training facilities, academies, or anywhere else.”
This is done through seamless gameplay, so that when a player reaches the green in the simulator, PuttView automatically displays the putt’s data on the physical greet. After holing out, the system transitions to the next hole without manual input, so that the experience is more immersive.
“We are excited to lean in on a strategic partnership with PuttView to take the reality of golf simulation to the next level, delivering what players have been clamoring for over the last decade,” adds Tim Tiel, brand marketing manager at Foresight Sports. “This partnership highlights Foresight Sports’ unwavering commitment to helping golfers improve their game by offering an unmatched experience that truly captures the feel of playing on a real course.”
The PuttView Simulator Series is now available and fully compatible with Foresight Sports’ 13′ SIM IN A BOX packages. It can also be customized for every Foresight Sports simulator setup.
Sarah Joseph
Contributor
With a bright sense of adventure and a heart for the mountains, Sarah is always thrilled to share nature with others through…
