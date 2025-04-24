Cunard reveals part one of its 2026 Event Voyages, featuring exclusive onboard experiences

Cunard is setting the stage for another unforgettable year at sea with the reveal of part one of its 2026 Event Voyages program. Known for its immersive, themed sailings curated in collaboration with leading names in the arts, literature, music, and beyond, the luxury cruise line has announced the return of several fan-favorite voyages aboard its iconic Queen Mary 2 and the newly launched Queen Anne.

These special itineraries are designed to go beyond the traditional cruise experience, offering guests unique opportunities to engage in hands-on workshops, attend exclusive performances, and interact with world-renowned talent across a range of disciplines.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We’re so thrilled to unveil the first phase of our 2026 Event Voyages program – a showcase of uniquely curated voyages that celebrate the very finest in entertainment, culture, and wellness. We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming back a number of Cunard favorites that our guests know and love, alongside new experiences that we’re sure, will surprise and delight.”

The exciting 2026 lineup

Cunard has unveiled five themed 7-night Event Voyages for 2026, running from May to November, each offering exclusive onboard experiences:

London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards (May 22): Behind-the-scenes access and live performances curated by Julian Bird OBE. From $1,729 per person.

Sail4th250 Celebrations (July 3): Celebrate 250 years of American Independence in New York. From $2,349 per person.

Wellness at Sea with Harper’s Bazaar (July 5): Wellness-focused sailing through the Norwegian fjords with expert-led sessions. From $1,639 per person.

Anthony Inglis & the National Symphony Orchestra (September 5): Classical music voyage with live performances in the Royal Court Theatre. From $2,109 per person.

Literature Festival at Sea (November 28): Talks, readings, and book signings curated by the Cheltenham Literature Festival. From $1,529 per person.

All prices are based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.

For more information or to book a journey, visit Cunard’s website.