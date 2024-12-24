‘White Lotus’ fans can now book exclusive Amex experiences in Thailand and California

Table of Contents Table of Contents California wellness retreat Thailand experience

Do you dream of indulging in the opulence of The White Lotus – minus the drama and murder? Thanks to a new collaboration between American Express and the Emmy-winning HBO series, Platinum Card, and Centurion Members can now immerse themselves in exclusive experiences inspired by the show.

In celebration of the highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus, Amex is offering two unforgettable travel opportunities. One experience takes members to the serene Westlake Village in California, while the other invites travelers on an exotic adventure to Thailand, the setting of the show’s next season.

These premium experiences are only available to eligible Amex Platinum Card or Centurion Members.

California wellness retreat

The first offering, in Westlake Village, California, is a 2.5-day wellness retreat inspired by the show’s upcoming season. This exclusive event combines authentic spa treatments, rejuvenating activities, and a touch of Thailand with a Full Moon party under the California sky.

As part of the experience, Card Members will enjoy an early sneak peek at Season 3 of The White Lotus and access on-site amenities, brand-integrated moments, and photo opportunities throughout the retreat. The package also includes a two-night stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village for the Card Member and one guest, with all scheduled meals included.

This elevated getaway is designed for those aged 21 and over and is $3,000 per package. The retreat takes place from February 5 to 7, 2025.

Thailand experience

For those looking to take their White Lotus dream to an international level, the next exclusive experience takes you to the stunning Koh Samui, Thailand, from March 12 to March 15, 2025. This luxurious getaway includes world-class spa treatments, elevated dining, and a Full Moon celebration. Additionally, guests will enjoy a thematic dinner that highlights the iconic destinations featured throughout The White Lotus series.

This experience is open to attendees aged 18 and over, with prices varying based on the package selected.

Tickets for both experiences are on sale now. To book your spot, simply call the number on the back of your eligible American Express Card and say “Concierge” when prompted to connect with the Concierge team for more details.