Experience Denali like never before with exclusive fly-in wilderness travel

Every year, only 10% of travelers hoping to experience the vast expanse of Denali National Park make it beyond the park’s entrance. With the indefinite closure of the road due to the Pretty Rocks Landslide, access to the park’s deeper reaches has become even more limited. But for those seeking a unique adventure, AdventureSmith Explorations offers exclusive fly-in wilderness travel options that take you straight into the heart of Denali, far beyond the crowded entrances and into the untouched wilds of Alaska’s iconic landscape.

For an unforgettable adventure, the 8-9 day Denali Backcountry Explorer tour offers a truly unique way to explore Alaska’s wilderness. Upon arrival, you’ll access your remote backcountry lodge via helicopter or fixed-wing airplane, taking in aerial views that may include a fly-by of Denali and the stunning Alaska Range. You can choose between two incredible lodging options: the Denali Backcountry Lodge, a cozy riverside retreat with cedar cabins, or the historic Kantishna Roadhouse, whose charming cabins date back to the early 1900s.

Todd Smith, founder and president of AdventureSmith Explorations, raves about Kantishna. “Staying in Kantishna is hands down the best way to visit and see Denali. The Kantishna lodges have adapted to the road closure by coordinating special flights in and out for 4-5 travelers at a time who want to experience the vastness of Denali National Park. The benefit of this shift in transportation means lodge guests now enjoy even fewer crowds and have a bird’s eye view of glaciers, mountains, and tundra during the 35- to 55-minute flight on both ends of their trip.”

Once settled, your adventure begins. Hike through alpine meadows and tundra, try your hand at dog sledding, or experience the thrill of gold panning. There’s also mountain biking, guided backcountry hikes, and ample opportunities for wildlife viewing.

After 3-4 days immersed in the wild heart of Denali, you’ll return to Anchorage by either the Alaska Railroad or a scenic flight. On the train, enjoy luxury dome cars that offer panoramic views of lush Alaska lands, with meals available for purchase and a knowledgeable conductor pointing out key landmarks. If you choose to fly, you’ll soar over Mt. Denali, North America’s tallest peak at 20,322 feet, with a bird’s-eye view of the landscape below.

This all-inclusive tour covers transfers, hotels, and activities and can be customized to suit your travel preferences. Starting at $6,765 per person, you can book your Denali adventure directly on the AdventureSmith Explorations website.