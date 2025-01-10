 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Experience Denali like never before with exclusive fly-in wilderness travel

Personalized trips from AdventureSmith Explorations start at $6,765 per person.

By
courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations
courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations / AdventureSmith Explorations

Every year, only 10% of travelers hoping to experience the vast expanse of Denali National Park make it beyond the park’s entrance. With the indefinite closure of the road due to the Pretty Rocks Landslide, access to the park’s deeper reaches has become even more limited. But for those seeking a unique adventure, AdventureSmith Explorations offers exclusive fly-in wilderness travel options that take you straight into the heart of Denali, far beyond the crowded entrances and into the untouched wilds of Alaska’s iconic landscape.

An experience unlike anything else

courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations
courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations

For an unforgettable adventure, the 8-9 day Denali Backcountry Explorer tour offers a truly unique way to explore Alaska’s wilderness. Upon arrival, you’ll access your remote backcountry lodge via helicopter or fixed-wing airplane, taking in aerial views that may include a fly-by of Denali and the stunning Alaska Range. You can choose between two incredible lodging options: the Denali Backcountry Lodge, a cozy riverside retreat with cedar cabins, or the historic Kantishna Roadhouse, whose charming cabins date back to the early 1900s.

Recommended Videos

Todd Smith, founder and president of AdventureSmith Explorations, raves about Kantishna. “Staying in Kantishna is hands down the best way to visit and see Denali. The Kantishna lodges have adapted to the road closure by coordinating special flights in and out for 4-5 travelers at a time who want to experience the vastness of Denali National Park. The benefit of this shift in transportation means lodge guests now enjoy even fewer crowds and have a bird’s eye view of glaciers, mountains, and tundra during the 35- to 55-minute flight on both ends of their trip.”

Related

Once settled, your adventure begins. Hike through alpine meadows and tundra, try your hand at dog sledding, or experience the thrill of gold panning. There’s also mountain biking, guided backcountry hikes, and ample opportunities for wildlife viewing.

After 3-4 days immersed in the wild heart of Denali, you’ll return to Anchorage by either the Alaska Railroad or a scenic flight. On the train, enjoy luxury dome cars that offer panoramic views of lush Alaska lands, with meals available for purchase and a knowledgeable conductor pointing out key landmarks. If you choose to fly, you’ll soar over Mt. Denali, North America’s tallest peak at 20,322 feet, with a bird’s-eye view of the landscape below.

Booking your experience

courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations
courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations

This all-inclusive tour covers transfers, hotels, and activities and can be customized to suit your travel preferences. Starting at $6,765 per person, you can book your Denali adventure directly on the AdventureSmith Explorations website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best places to travel in January 2025: Escape the cold or embrace it and take trip to these locales
With holidays soon behind us, it's time to plan your first trip of 2025
Hokkaido, Japan

With the hustle and bustle of the holidays soon behind us and kids back in school, January might not seem like the most popular time to travel. However, it could actually be the best time to travel of the year. Fewer crowds, lower prices, and a chance to kick off your year with a fresh adventure make this month ideal for exploring new destinations. It's also the perfect time to escape the cold, so it's no surprise that Mexico and the Caribbean accounted for nearly 60% of international departures in recent years.

Whether you're craving a winter wonderland to ski or snowboard, or you're eager to escape the cold and soak up some sun, we've rounded up the best places to travel in January 2025.
Quebec City, Quebec

Read more
Portland travel guide: Here’s how to enjoy all the city has to offer
Don't miss out on these places and things to do when in Portland
View of the mountains and skyline of Portland, Oregon

Portland is Oregon's largest city and is a perfect destination for those who love the great outdoors (like camping), hipster vibes, and amazing food and drink. The city is known for its bike-friendly streets, amazing city parks, and eco-conscious lifestyle. And let's not forget about the thriving microbrewery and coffeehouse scenes! Visiting this city is a must, whether you want to explore its natural beauty or sip your way through craft beer heaven.

Sports fans will love catching a Portland Trail Blazers basketball game or cheering on the Timbers at the iconic Providence Park. And you can't forget one of the best perks of visiting Portland: 0% sales tax, so you can shop until you drop.

Read more
This U.S. state breaks into the top 10 luxury travel destinations of 2024
Maui is the only U.S. destination that made the list
Maui

A new survey by Kinglike has revealed that Maui, Hawaii, has secured a spot among the top 10 most visited luxury travel destinations in 2024, making it the only U.S. destination to earn this distinction. The survey included responses from 158,000 high-net-worth individuals worldwide, highlighting Maui’s global appeal.

Known for its stunning resorts, private villa rentals, and exclusive experiences like private helicopter tours and secluded beach retreats, Maui offers plenty of opportunities for high-end indulgence. 

Read more