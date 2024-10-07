When should you visit The Last Frontier?

Alaska is home to some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes in the world, with 17 of North America’s tallest mountains, over 100 volcanoes, and more coastline than the rest of the U.S. combined. But when is the best time to visit Alaska? It all depends on what you want to experience! While May to September is the most popular window for travelers, each month offers something unique. Let’s break down the best time to visit Alaska based on your adventure goals.

The best time to enjoy warm weather in Alaska

If you’re looking to enjoy warm weather in Alaska, June through August is your sweet spot. By mid-June, Alaska reaches its peak temperatures – though ‘hot’ here typically means 60s. The long, sunny days and short nights make this a fantastic time to explore the great outdoors.

Wildlife is especially active during these months, so it’s perfect for spotting bears, moose, and all kinds of marine life. Head to Kenai Fjords National Park or Flattop Mountain for hiking, or take a boat trip along the coast to see whales, otters, and even walruses. Plus, don’t miss out on fun events like Seward’s Fourth of July celebrations or the Alaska State Fair in Palmer in August.

The best time to go on a cruise in Alaska

The best time to go on a cruise in Alaska is during the official cruise season, which runs from May through September. However, some small ship cruises start as early as mid-April. You won’t find any cruises to Alaska during the winter months as it’s simply too dark and cold, and the Inside Passage would be too dangerous to navigate.

Alaska is a one-of-a-kind cruise destination and is completely different from the usual tropical Caribbean vibe. The Inside Passage is the most popular route, stretching 500 miles along the Pacific Ocean, with views of incredible fjords, glaciers, and islands. Cruises typically depart from Seattle, Los Angeles, or Vancouver, and make stops in places like Juneau and Anchorage. Anchorage is a great place to finish your trip, especially if you want to explore more of inland Alaska, like Denali National Park.

The best time to visit Alaska on a budget

The best time to visit Alaska on a budget is during the shoulder seasons of May and September. Fewer crowds mean lower prices on hotels and airfare, plus you’ll have some of Alaska’s beauty all to yourself. The weather can be unpredictable, but the second half of May often brings warmer temperatures and blooming landscapes. Wildlife is especially active as animals emerge from hibernation, making it a great time for wildlife viewing. You can still enjoy major attractions like Denali National Park and the Kenai Fjords before peak season kicks in.

By mid-September, fall is in full swing but doesn’t last long. Many smaller properties start to close, and some excursions wind down for the season, but you’ll still have access to top spots like the Alaska Railroad or a scenic drive through the Seward Highway.

The best time to see the Northern Lights in Alaska

The Northern Lights are typically visible in Alaska from late August to early April. If catching the aurora is at the top of your list, try visiting in the late summer months of August and September when the skies get darker. Or, you can plan a winter trip. The peak season for winter aurora viewing is February and March, when the long dark nights give you the best chance to see the stunning colors in the sky.

To get the clearest view, head away from city lights. Though the Northern Lights are still visible from places like Fairbanks, it’s better to venture to darker spots like Coldfoot or Wiseman. If you want to make your trip even more special, pair your Northern Lights adventure with a stay at a ski lodge. Lodges like Alyeska Resort or Chena Hot Springs Resort offer great outdoor activities, so you can hit the slopes by day and watch the auroras by night.

What can you expect from Alaska throughout the rest of the year?

Unless you’re interested in chasing the Northern Lights or participating in winter sports, Alaska from October to April might not be the best time to visit. The animals are typically in hibernation, and the days are very short – especially in December when the sun rises around 9 a.m. and sets by 3:30 p.m. in Anchorage. That said, if you love winter, this season offers some unique experiences. The snow is perfect for skiing, snowboarding, or snowshoeing, and towns are beautifully lit with Christmas lights during the holiday season.

March is another great time for a winter getaway. With 12 to 15 hours of daylight, warmer temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and excellent snow conditions, it’s perfect for winter activities. It’s also a great time to catch the famous Iditarod sled dog race, which kicks off on the first Saturday in March.

November and April are a bit tricky. In November, it’s often too dark and cold without enough snow for winter sports, and in April, the snow has melted, but summer activities haven’t started yet.