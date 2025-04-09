Windham Mountain Club unveils exclusive summer retreats for the first time

Windham Mountain Club, long celebrated for its premier winter experiences, is now inviting guests to experience the magic of the Catskills in summer. For the first time, the exclusive mountain retreat will open its doors for the warmer months, offering curated getaway packages designed to elevate the summer mountain experience. These new stays grant visitors private access to the club’s world-class amenities, outdoor excursions, and wellness offerings, all just two hours from New York City.
What does the package include?
Windham Mountain Club’s Mountainside Stays packages offer an all-inclusive luxury retreat. Guests will enjoy exclusive access to the club’s private amenities, top-tier dining experiences, and customized outdoor adventures.
Each package includes:
- Three nights (Thursday to Sunday) in their Mountainside offerings
- Private dining, spa services, and exclusive lounges
- Spacious, family-style condos with up to three bedrooms at Windham Outpost, featuring newly refreshed guest rooms. Rates start at $1,500 per night
- Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a variety of on-site restaurants offering gourmet cuisine in the members-only spaces
- Pool and hot tub
- Guided excursions, outdoor activities, and wellness experiences tailored to your preferences
- Use of WMC car service
À la carte summer activities
Beyond the Mountainside Stays packages, guests can customize their retreat with a selection of à la carte summer activities. These add-ons allow visitors to tailor their experience with outdoor excursions, wellness offerings, and family-friendly programming. Options include:
- Guided hiking and biking excursions (gear provided)
- Fly-fishing lessons at Fromm Pond or embark on a self-guided off-site fishing adventure
- Horseback riding through the Catskills
- Private wellness sessions such as personalized fitness classes, meditation, or Biologique Recherche spa treatments
- Windham Mountain Kids programming with activities like Junior Golf Camp