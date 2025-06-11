 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These surprising destinations are the summer’s hottest spots, according to Airbnb

Travelers are heading off the beaten path this summer

By
Rocca Pietore
Melinda Nagy / Shutterstock

Airbnb has unveiled its list of the top summer travel trends and destinations for 2025, and the results might surprise even seasoned travelers. Instead of the usual hotspots like Rome, Paris, or Athens, people are clearly seeking lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path locations that offer unique experiences and authentic charm.

Topping the list is Rocca Pietore, a small alpine village nestled in the heart of Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. Perfect for glacier hikes and scenic cable car rides with amazing views, Rocca Pietore offers a peaceful retreat far from crowded tourist hubs. Located about two hours north of Venice, it’s an ideal destination for travelers wanting to immerse themselves in nature and mountain culture.

Recommended Videos

Italy takes the second spot again with Puglia, the sunny region forming the heel of Italy’s “boot.” Known for its whitewashed hill towns, ancient farmland, and hundreds of miles of Mediterranean coastline, Puglia features stunning beaches and delicious cuisine. Lecce, often called the “Florence of the South,” dazzles visitors with its baroque architecture and incredible food.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The third hottest spot is Le Mans, France, roughly two hours southwest of Paris. While globally famous for the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race, the city offers much more than motorsport fans might expect. Its old town, Cité Plantagenêt, features 20 hectares of cobbled streets, medieval buildings, and Roman walls.

The top trending summer destinations: The full list

Puglia, Italy
Puglia, Italy Pixabay
  1. Rocca Pietore, Veneto, Italy
  2. Puglia, Italy
  3. Le Mans, France
  4. Bern, Switzerland
  5. Almancil, Portugal
  6. Durrës, Albania
  7. Tivat, Montenegro
  8. Agadir, Morocco
  9. Tropea, Calabria, Italy
  10. Pefkos, Rhodes, Greece
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Dengue fever warning issued by CDC for Mexico and more
CDC warns of dengue surge in 19 countries
Jalisco, Mexico

Travelers heading to popular destinations like Mexico, Brazil, and the Philippines should be on alert. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new dengue fever advisory, warning of unusually high case numbers across parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and the Pacific.

The CDC updated its Global Dengue Travel Notice to include 19 countries experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity in 2025. The list includes hotspots such as Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Fiji, Guatemala, and Saint Lucia, many of which are frequented by American tourists. Health officials caution that dengue is a year-round threat in many tropical and subtropical regions, with outbreaks typically occurring every two to five years. The disease is spread through mosquito bites, and travelers are urged to take precautions.

Read more
This is the top country for luxury travelers in 2025
Where are luxury travelers heading this year?
Nice France

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has unveiled its 2025 Luxury Travel Report, revealing where affluent travelers plan to spend their leisure time this year. The survey gathered insights from over 500 travelers characterized by a median household income above $250,000, assets exceeding $1 million, annual leisure travel spend over $10,000, and at least one trip planned within the next 12 months.

Europe emerges as the dominant destination, with 77% of respondents naming the continent as their top choice for luxury travel in 2025. Leading the pack is France, hailed as the number one country for luxury stays by 25% of those surveyed. France’s allure remains strong, thanks to its world-renowned luxury hotels and spas in Paris, picturesque winery escapes in Bordeaux and Burgundy, and the classic charm of the French Riviera.

Read more
According to the aviation industry, credit card legislation could end loyalty rewards
Airplane flying

According to a group of aviation industry representatives, legislation moving through the senate could spell the end of credit card rewards. The amendment proposed by Senators Roger Marshall and Dick Durbin, and part of the crypto-focused GENIUS Act, calls for increased competition among credit card providers and reduced swipe fees. 

Industry group claims legislation would weaken airline loyalty programs

Read more