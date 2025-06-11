These surprising destinations are the summer’s hottest spots, according to Airbnb

Airbnb has unveiled its list of the top summer travel trends and destinations for 2025, and the results might surprise even seasoned travelers. Instead of the usual hotspots like Rome, Paris, or Athens, people are clearly seeking lesser-known, off-the-beaten-path locations that offer unique experiences and authentic charm.

Topping the list is Rocca Pietore, a small alpine village nestled in the heart of Italy’s Dolomites mountain range. Perfect for glacier hikes and scenic cable car rides with amazing views, Rocca Pietore offers a peaceful retreat far from crowded tourist hubs. Located about two hours north of Venice, it’s an ideal destination for travelers wanting to immerse themselves in nature and mountain culture.

Italy takes the second spot again with Puglia, the sunny region forming the heel of Italy’s “boot.” Known for its whitewashed hill towns, ancient farmland, and hundreds of miles of Mediterranean coastline, Puglia features stunning beaches and delicious cuisine. Lecce, often called the “Florence of the South,” dazzles visitors with its baroque architecture and incredible food.

The third hottest spot is Le Mans, France, roughly two hours southwest of Paris. While globally famous for the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race, the city offers much more than motorsport fans might expect. Its old town, Cité Plantagenêt, features 20 hectares of cobbled streets, medieval buildings, and Roman walls.

The top trending summer destinations: The full list