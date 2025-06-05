Why Anguilla is the Caribbean’s best-kept secret for summer 2025

Anguilla is turning up the heat on summer travel with more than just sunshine and beaches.

The island has officially relaunched its summer campaign, Exclusively Yours, aimed at redefining what a Caribbean summer escape can be. Now in its second year, the campaign builds on a strong debut in 2024, when Anguilla saw double-digit growth in summer stayovers. This year, tourism officials are going even bigger, targeting luxury and mid-luxe travelers with a promise of curated, immersive experiences that go well beyond the shoreline.

Running from June through early September, Exclusively Yours positions Anguilla as a true year-round destination. While its beautiful beaches remain a major draw, the campaign’s focus in 2025 includes diving, adventure sports, local cultural immersions, and a wide range of accommodations from five-star resorts to boutique villas.

Luxury travel for less

Drawing inspiration from the art of handwritten letters, the Exclusively Yours campaign emphasizes intimacy and connection through clean visuals and heartfelt storytelling. Central to the message is Anguilla’s signature promise: “Less Screen Time, More Island Time.”

This year, the initiative expands beyond luxury resorts to include exclusive promotions at villas, boutique hotels, and charming hideaways scattered across the island. It also introduces curated experiential tours and rentals, designed to offer a fuller, more personalized travel experience that appeals to everyone.

Some standout deals include “Stay 6 Nights, Pay for 5” at Altamer Villas and the “Exclusively Yours Summer Offer” at Nevaeh Villa. Book six or more nights under the Heavenly package at Nevaeh, and you’ll be treated to a complimentary Caribbean barbecue welcome dinner, complete with unlimited rum punch.

You can explore all of the deals on the Exclusively Yours booking platform.