Marriott Bonvoy just dropped a huge summer sale — up to 25% off stays

Exclusive deals through June 8

By
W Hollywood
Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy’s highly anticipated Summer Flash Sale is officially live, and if you’re planning a getaway, now’s the time to book. From June 4 through June 8, 2025, members can unlock exclusive savings of up to 25% on stays at participating hotels and resorts across the U.S. and beyond via the sale landing page or mobile app.

The limited-time offer includes 20% off weekend stays at select hotels or 20% off any day of the week at participating resorts for travel between June 9 and July 6. Even better, members who book through the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app will receive a deeper discount of 25% off eligible stays.

And that’s not all: from June 28 to July 6, the deal expands to include 20% off any day of the week at both hotels and resorts, with the same 25% off available through the app.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

Marriott’s hot summer spots

Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center
Marriott Bonvoy

Looking for inspiration on where to go this summer? Marriott is spotlighting some of its top destinations with special offers at standout properties across the country.

Craving sunshine and Southern charm? The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk places you steps from the city’s famous Riverwalk, with sleek rooms, a fitness center featuring an indoor pool, and delicious Southwestern dining.

If you’re dreaming of star-studded streets and nightlife, W Hollywood puts you right at the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Sunset. With bold design and a prime Los Angeles location, it’s a glam home base for exploring Tinseltown.

For mountain air and family fun, head to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Colorado. This alpine-inspired escape near Denver features indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, an on-site water park, and sweeping views of the Rockies – plus five restaurants, a spa, and plenty of space to relax.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Editors' Recommendations

This surprising Southern city is the most affordable place to vacation this summer
You may want to consider a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina this year
Raleigh North Carolina

If you're looking for a summer getaway that won’t break the bank, Raleigh, North Carolina might just be your best bet. According to KAYAK’s new Travel Check-In report, Raleigh ranks as the most affordable U.S. destination for an all-in summer vacation.

KAYAK analyzed flight and hotel prices to find the best deals for travelers. They found that the average round-trip flight to Raleigh costs just $291, and a five-night hotel stay comes in at $745, bringing the total for a five-day trip to an incredibly reasonable $1,036. With overall flight prices down 7% compared to last year, it’s a smart time to plan.

Read more
This country is home to both of the summer’s hottest travel destinations
Japan is the place to be this summer
City lights in Tokyo

Looking for this summer’s top travel spots? Mastercard’s newly released Travel Trends 2025 report has the answer, and all signs point to Japan. According to data from the Mastercard Economics Institute, Tokyo and Osaka are the top two fastest-growing global destinations this summer, based on the sharpest increases in tourism demand compared to previous years.

Japan’s rising popularity isn’t exactly new, as Tokyo was the most visited city in the world in 2024, unseating Bangkok after a decade-long reign. Experts say the weakened Japanese yen is playing a major role, making travel to Japan more affordable for international visitors. But it’s not just the exchange rate. Travelers are drawn to Tokyo’s futuristic architecture, peaceful gardens, diverse food scene, and interesting blend of old and new. Osaka, meanwhile, is known for its bustling street food stalls, lively nightlife, and iconic sites like Osaka Castle.

Read more
Mexico just added a tax for cruise passengers: What it means for your trip
Visiting Mexico by cruise ship? You'll soon have to pay up
Carnival Cruise ship

Cruise passengers heading to Mexico will soon be paying a little more. Starting July 1, 2025, the Mexican government will implement a new head tax for travelers arriving at the country’s ports by cruise ship. The initial fee is set at $5 per person and will apply to all cruise guests entering Mexico, a move that comes as part of a broader agreement between the cruise industry and Mexican officials.

Mexico is one of the world’s most popular cruise destinations, with hotspots like Cozumel drawing millions of travelers annually. The new tax replaces a previously proposed $42 fee that was originally scheduled to go into effect this summer. After pushback from cruise lines and tourism advocates, a compromise was reached, resulting in a more gradual rollout of smaller fees.

Read more