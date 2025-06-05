Marriott Bonvoy just dropped a huge summer sale — up to 25% off stays

Marriott Bonvoy’s highly anticipated Summer Flash Sale is officially live, and if you’re planning a getaway, now’s the time to book. From June 4 through June 8, 2025, members can unlock exclusive savings of up to 25% on stays at participating hotels and resorts across the U.S. and beyond via the sale landing page or mobile app.

The limited-time offer includes 20% off weekend stays at select hotels or 20% off any day of the week at participating resorts for travel between June 9 and July 6. Even better, members who book through the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app will receive a deeper discount of 25% off eligible stays.

And that’s not all: from June 28 to July 6, the deal expands to include 20% off any day of the week at both hotels and resorts, with the same 25% off available through the app.

Marriott’s hot summer spots

Looking for inspiration on where to go this summer? Marriott is spotlighting some of its top destinations with special offers at standout properties across the country.

Craving sunshine and Southern charm? The San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk places you steps from the city’s famous Riverwalk, with sleek rooms, a fitness center featuring an indoor pool, and delicious Southwestern dining.

If you’re dreaming of star-studded streets and nightlife, W Hollywood puts you right at the iconic intersection of Hollywood and Sunset. With bold design and a prime Los Angeles location, it’s a glam home base for exploring Tinseltown.

For mountain air and family fun, head to the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Colorado. This alpine-inspired escape near Denver features indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, an on-site water park, and sweeping views of the Rockies – plus five restaurants, a spa, and plenty of space to relax.