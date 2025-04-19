 Skip to main content
This summer vacation destination has one of the best beaches in the United States

Kaanapali has seen a surge in searches over the past year

Kaanapali
davekeys / Pixabay

Looking for the ultimate beach getaway this summer? According to HomeToGo’s newly released Summer 2025 Key Travel Trends & Destinations report, Hawaii is the top trending state for summer travel, with searches soaring by 132%. Even more impressive is the spotlight on Kaanapali, a picture-perfect stretch of sand on Maui’s west coast, which saw a 242% spike in interest, making it one of the hottest summer destinations in the country.

Exploring Kaanapali

Maui
Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

Situated on the western shore of Maui, Kaanapali is a resort paradise that offers unparalleled luxury with laid-back island charm. As one of Hawaii’s first planned resort communities, it is home to 13 incredible places to stay, including renowned names like the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa and the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. Whether you’re looking for an all-inclusive escape or a high-end hideaway, Kaanapali has you covered.

The area offers something for every kind of traveler, from adrenaline-pumping zip-lining and championship golf to world-class snorkeling and upscale shopping. With 45 dining options, food lovers can indulge in everything from fresh poke bowls to gourmet international cuisine.

But the crown jewel of Kaanapali is its namesake beach. Kaanapali Beach was recently named the #1 beach in the United States and the #10 beach in the world by TripAdvisor – and for good reason. With its golden sands, crystal-clear waters, and famous black lava rock perfect for snorkeling and cliff-diving, it’s the kind of place that makes you understand why Hawaii continues to be a bucket-list destination for travelers from around the globe.

