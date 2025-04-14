 Skip to main content
These are the best wine regions to visit in Europe

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Bordeaux tops the list

By
Bordeaux
RickBaldwinStudio / Pixabay

Are you dreaming of sipping wine in a sun-drenched vineyard somewhere in Europe? With hundreds of celebrated wine regions across the continent (each offering its own varietals, history, and charm) it can be tough to narrow down where to go. Luckily, a new analysis by Emerald Cruises offers some guidance. The company evaluated wine tasting experiences across Europe, factoring in the number of top-rated tours (those with at least 4.4 stars on Google), the total volume of five-star reviews, and the general sentiment of traveler feedback to compile a definitive list of the 10 best wine regions to visit.

Taking the top spot, perhaps to no one’s surprise, is Bordeaux. Located in southwest France, Bordeaux is one of the most iconic wine regions in the world. But it’s not just famous, it’s beloved. With a total score of 96 out of 100, Bordeaux boasts 112,063 five-star reviews across nine standout wine tasting experiences, making it the clear winner in both popularity and quality.

Coming in second is Hungary’s Eger wine region. Situated on the southern slopes of the Bükk Mountains, Eger is best known for its bold red blend Egri Bikavér, also called “Bull’s Blood,” and elegant whites like Egri Leányka and Debrői Hárslevelű. With 16 highly-rated tastings, Eger is a hidden gem for those looking for something less touristy.

Tuscany rounds out the top three. This central Italian region is synonymous with Sangiovese-based wines like Chianti, Brunello di Montalcino, and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. It’s also known for white wines such as Vernaccia di San Gimignano and the dessert wine Vin Santo. 

The best wine regions in Europe: The full list

Wine
jackmac34 / Pixabay
  1. Bordeaux, France
  2. Eger, Hungary
  3. Tuscany, Italy
  4. Rioja, Spain
  5. Champagne, France
  6. Franciacorta, Italy
  7. Santorini, Greece
  8. Ribera del Duero, Spain
  9. Douro Valley, Portugal
  10. Priorat, Spain

