The best adult-only cruises

Whether you’re a parent, relative, or coach, children can be a source of joy. But sometimes, you want to be in the company of adults only, where you can unwind and relax without having to play chaperone. The additional peace and quiet is nice, too. Adults-only cruises offer that and more.

To help you decide, we’ve compiled our favorite adult-only cruises, from rocking party ships to smaller, intimate voyages. You’ll have plenty to do and people to meet, all in the company of your peers. Let’s dive in.

Our favorite adult-only cruises for fun and relaxation

When deciding on an adult-only cruise, you have options geared toward living it up, exploring nature, or luxury on the seas. Free from the responsibility of children — and not having to deal with others’ kids — these cruises let you experience true freedom on the ocean. Here are our picks.

Viking

Viking Cruises has a fleet to explore rivers, oceans, and remote destinations, and all passengers must be 18 or older. The company takes you across the water in luxury, on the way to bucket-list places like the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and the Amazon. While on board, enjoy the simple, modern surroundings defined by Scandinavian design, and recharge as you take in the surroundings.

Though Viking isn’t the cheapest cruise line, its inclusive offerings represent an excellent value. Included with each trip is one complimentary excursion at every port of call; access to The Nordic Spa & Fitness Center; visits to UNESCO sites; free Wi-Fi; and beer, wine, and soft drinks with onboard lunch and dinner.

We’d try the Chilean Fjords & Scenic Shores expedition, a 13-day trip through Patagonia’s stunning landscapes, and up-close views of majestic glaciers. Every day, there’s a different port of call, from Santiago’s eclectic culture to Puerto Chacabuco’s untouched wilderness.

Virgin Voyages

Like the Las Vegas Strip on the ocean, Virgin Voyages feature a party atmosphere for the 18 or older crowd. The cruise line’s “Lady” ships — Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady, and Brilliant Lady — are new, modern vessels with the latest and greatest design and amenities. The oldest, Scarlet Lady, took to the seas in 2021, while the newest, Brilliant Lady, sails in 2025.

But what makes Virgin Voyages different is its atypical offerings, like 20+ restaurants and bars to pick from, with menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs. Even better, the company includes gratuity and tax with each meal, and you’re not crowded into a giant dining hall buffet. We’d try the Pink Agave for unique Mexican food or Gunbae’s Korean BBQ.

On board, there’s also a casino to try your luck and themed parties and entertainment to let loose. On a Virgin cruise, you’re a “Sailor”, and each voyage is an adventure on the high seas.

P&O Cruises

British cruise line P&O has a seven-ship fleet, with two vessels reserved for adults, the Arcadia and Aurora. The company has a nearly 200-year history, so you know you’re in good hands when you set sail.

Of the two boats, the Aurora is smaller and more intimate, holding 1,874 passengers but still having amenities to spare. Offerings include three pools, a theater, opulent interior design, and curated cuisines. Notable options include Sindhu, an Indian eatery with a British twist, and The Glass House, a casual venue helmed by award-winning sommelier Olly Smith.

The Arcadia is a little larger, with space for 2,388 guests, 15 restaurants and bars, two pools, and five entertainment venues. In 2025, the ship embarks on a world cruise, starting in the UK and visiting places like Madeira, Portugal; San Francisco, California; Auckland, New Zealand; and Bali, Indonesia. The company markets the three-month-plus trip as a “journey of a lifetime” — we have to agree.

Ponant

When you want to go further while bathed in next-level luxury, Ponant answers the call. Though not an adults-only cruise line, the company’s offerings are geared toward the 18+ crowd. The French company owns an impressive collection of 12 ships, including the Le Ponant, a sailing vessel that silently cruises the ocean with only 32 guests on board. It’s a truly intimate way to commune with nature and your companions.

The company offers expeditions to Antarctica, Greenland, the Northwest Passage, and much more. The highlight is traversing the ocean in bespoke comfort while enjoying first-class food and service. A Ponant cruise is just different.

Adult-only cruises bring good times on the water

Adult-only cruises let you escape in the company of friends without the responsibility of children. These tailored trips are reminiscent of an amusement park on the sea and take you places you’ve dreamt of while enjoying 5-star amenities. Whether you want to party or explore, the options here have what you need.