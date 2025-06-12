 Skip to main content
This cruise suite costs $25,000 a night — and it just made history

This new cruise suite is the largest (and priciest) in the world

Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises / Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Luxury at sea has officially reached new heights. Regent Seven Seas Cruises, renowned for pushing the limits of opulence on the open water, has unveiled the Skyview Regent Suite, the largest all-inclusive cruise ship suite ever built. Spanning an astonishing 8,794 square feet and starting at $25,000 per night, the record-breaking suite is perched atop the brand’s newest ship, Seven Seas Prestige.

With private butler service, an in-suite spa retreat, and panoramic ocean views, the Skyview Regent Suite offers an experience the company calls “Unrivaled at Sea,” and it’s redefining what it means to cruise in style.

“At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “At nearly 9,000 square feet, this breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare.”

Skyview Regent Suite amenities

Seven Seas Prestige
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Accommodating up to six guests, the 8,794 sq. ft. Skyview Regent Suite on Seven Seas Prestige offers panoramic ocean views and an overall luxurious experience. Highlights include 3,703 sq. ft. of wraparound balcony, two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a private gym and sauna, a formal dining area with a glass-enclosed bar, a floating staircase with in-suite elevator, and access to The Study, a private dining venue for 12.

The suite also includes a personal butler, daily spa treatments, a private car and guide in every port, designer amenities, in-suite caviar service, Dom Pérignon, and Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac.

Guests can register interest now, with bookings opening June 25 at RSSC.com.

