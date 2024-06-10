 Skip to main content
In partnership with

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Come home, relax, and climb into your very own personal sauna

Panoramic barrel lounge benches in Divine Sauna
Divine Saunas

Imagine this. You come home after a long day at work; you’re sore and ready to relax. But instead of climbing into the shower and then bed, you have the exhilarating opportunity to climb into a personal home sauna. Divine Saunas, a Traditional Finnish Sauna and Infrared Sauna provider, wants that exact scenario to happen to you. As a top source for luxury home sauna kits, they have everything you need to make it a reality. There are enough options to find your perfect fit, from industry-leading Infrared Saunas to cold plunge basins to wood-burning hot tubs and beyond. There are even outdoor showers to complement your spa, pool, or whatever setup you desire.

As you likely know, not all spas or saunas are created equal, so let’s look at what makes Divine Saunas’ offerings so unique.

Recommended Videos

Highly functional saunas made with elegance and grace

Dundalk Panoramic Barrel Sauna in the backyard with elegance.
Divine Saunas

For the most part, a sauna or a spa is made for one reason — to give you a soothing experience. They’re functional, yes, but they don’t always exude elegance or style. In fact, you might be downgrading your Feng shui with most hot tubs, spas, or saunas. That’s unfortunate. You want the area or space, wherever you install your sauna, to look and feel good, too. Divine Saunas, in their infinite elegance, provide the best of both worlds. They’re packed wall to wall with exceptional features, instantly transforming and boosting any space or room they’re placed in.

Take the , for instance. Made to look like a barrel and made of beautiful Western Canadian Red Cedar, this sauna seats up to eight people and offers a great view to everyone inside. Bear in mind, it is custom-ordered, so you can get one that seats anywhere from four to eight people — if you need something smaller. You can also choose the type of heater, like wood-burning or electric, as well as where it’s located, wall versus floor mounted. Moreover, while the core design has a standard bench, you can spring for an upgraded lounge bench that reclines or a curved signature bench. The point is, you have options, and they’re awesome.

Even just at a glance, it’s not difficult to see why Divine Saunas’ offerings are beyond reproach. In appearance alone, they’ll instantly turn any space, indoors or out, into a majestic scene. But as soon as you climb in, you’ll be transported into an entirely new dimension: one of relaxation, sensation, and bliss.

Find your sauna, spa, or cold plunge basin: Unwind in style

Divine Saunas Mira-Black-L product image
Divine Saunas

Just as you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you can’t judge a company like Divine Saunas by one product. In reality, you should be taking a closer look at everything the brand offers to better understand what might be a good fit for you and your home. Perhaps you’d much prefer the design of the black-thermo spruce sauna? It features an exquisite, sleek, thermally modified wood finish with thick, insulated walls and subtle bench backlighting. Or, maybe you’d rather go with something like the for up to two people. Maybe you don’t want heat at all? Instead, you can go with a cold plunge, like the in clear red cedar or the with white cedar.

By now, you probably understand there are many options, which is the point we’re trying to make. But across all of its designs, Divine Saunas provides an exemplary and gorgeous set of spa and sauna kits that will stun any guests visiting your home. Even if it’s just for you and your partner or spouse, rest assured, you will have the best of times stepping into one of these.

Topics
NBA’s Grant Williams reveals his game day diet (and more fitness tips)
Grant Williams shares his fitness secrets
Grant Williams playing basketball

Basketball fans know the nutritional needs of intense athletes like NBA players differ from those of the average person. Yet the fundamentals of healthy food choices and eating a well-balanced diet remain the same. Ever wondered what a day-to-day diet plan looks like for a basketball player during the season?

The Manual has chatted with NBA star Grant Williams to find out. Grant is currently part of the Charlotte Hornets' line-up but was initially drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2019 NBA draft. From our chat with Grant, we've learned that he is passionate about making smart nutrition choices and prioritizing his protein consumption. We've gathered the inside scoop on what Grant Williams eats on game day.
A look at Grant Williams' game day diet

Read more
3 effective oblique cable exercises for a shredded core
Get beach-ready with these oblique cable exercises
man with abs

The cable machine at the gym is one of the most versatile and multipurpose pieces of exercise equipment, offering endless options of new exercises to try. With adjustable cables and attachments as well as customizable weights, any gymgoer -- new or seasoned -- can easily adapt to using a cable machine. You can also find a variation of a multipurpose cable machine in nearly any gym setting.
While you might see gymgoers more commonly using the cable machine for arms or chest, the cable machine is also excellent for crushing your oblique muscles. Explore this easy-to-learn, yet challenging oblique cable exercises to work into a killer ab day routine.

Why you should train obliques

Read more
Best running shoe deals: Nike, Asics, Adidas, and more
Man running on street by a body of water.

If you're just starting out as a serious runner, then you're probably aware that any old pair of sneakers probably won't cut it anymore. That's because they aren't specially designed to support your foot in a way that's made for running, thereby increasing fatigue and potential damage in the long run. Luckily, there are a lot of great deals floating around on running shoes, and you don't even have to spend a ton to get the best men’s running shoes to get a solid pair. As such, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite running shoe deals to get you the best bang for your buck.
Today’s best running shoe sales
From clearance offers to seasonal deals, here's are all of the best running shoe deals we could find:
Adidas -- Get up to 30% off

Adidas running shoes start from just $28 with up to 60% to be saved on many models. The cheapest pair is the Duramo SL running shoes and best for only occasional use, however, you can also invest in something like the 4DFWD 3 running shoes which are very well-regarded and down to $110 from $200. Different models are available so look to see if you need trail running shoes with extra support and waterproofing, or if a regular pair of road running shoes are best.

Read more