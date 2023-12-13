 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

One of our favorite home infrared saunas is $400 off today

Jen Allen
By
SunHome Saunas Equinox 2 two person sauna sponsored
SunHome Saunas

One of the best infrared saunas for the home is on sale with $400 off when you buy direct. That sauna is the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna. Normally priced at $5,299, it’s currently enjoying a $400 discount bringing it down to a slightly more affordable $4,899. If you’re looking to invest in a great sauna, this is your chance to do so for less than usual. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know before making the investment.

Why you should buy the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna

Sun Home is one of our favorite sauna brands featuring in our look at the best saunas for home use. With the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna, you get effortless simplicity with how to use it. It works at a simple press of a button leading you to experience all the benefits of infrared heat. That means optimized blood circulation and a more beneficial experience for your health overall.

Recommended Videos

The Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna has ultra low EMF heaters that surround the cabin, providing you with medical-grade chromotherapy lighting. The heaters offer 500W industry-leading amounts of power while EMF/ELF shielding keeps you safe. The celliant heater covers provide a truly optional heating experience and will give you peace of mind if you’ve been reading up on how long you should stay in the sauna.

Related

More than just heat though, the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna also has Bluetooth surround sound and ergonomic benches that form to your body so you get a truly soothing experience. Easy to assemble with no need for power tools, the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna is perfect for adding to your home. Its superior craftsmanship means it’s built to last too making it a worthwhile investment. It also comes with a comprehensive warranty of seven years on cabinetry and heaters with three years for the controls. An estimated operational life of at least 30,000 hours, you’ll be confidently enjoying the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna for a long time to come.

Normally priced at $5,299, you can currently buy the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna direct from Sun Home for $4,899. The $400 discount instantly makes it more appealing. If you’re keen to enjoy the benefits of a sauna from your home, check out the deal now before it ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
One of Our Favorite Protein Powders Is on Sale Today at Amazon
optimum nutrition platinum protein powder deal amazon july 2021

If you want to get the most from your workouts, you need to think about every element of your lifestyle. That includes finding the right protein powders to supplement your diet. The best protein powders can boost performance and recovery in resistance and endurance training which is why it's so important you pick out the right one. At the moment, one of our favorite protein powders -- Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder is available right now at Amazon for just $33. That's a saving of $11 on the usual price so this is a fantastic time to invest in protein powder to last you a while to come. Here's everything you need to know.

We'll cut to the chase -- the Optimum Nutrition brand features in our look at the best protein powders for good reason. In the case of Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder, this is a superior variety to what we talk about there. The idea is that it helps promote muscle mass while encouraging weight loss simultaneously, all by adding a casein protein to your regimen along with whey. While whey should be used directly after workouts and casein taken before bed, Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydrowhey Protein Powder combines it all into a super-slow digesting protein that makes you feel fuller longer while helping restore your performance after a long workout. It's useful to learn all about protein for men so you know exactly how it can help you out around your workouts.

Read more
Save $400 on the Tempo Interactive Home Gym Today
save on tempo interactive home gym for memorial day 2021 md

Shopping Memorial Day Sales? If you're searching or a home gym you need to check out the Memorial Day 2021 deal on the Tempo Interactive Home Gym. The pandemic may be receding, but if you're among the millions who learned about the advantages of working out with your own equipment in a home gym, this deal is for you. Use the promotion code Tempo-MDW to save up to $400 on the Tempo Studio. With this deal, the Tempo Studio costs just $2,095.
Buy Now
Tempo Studio includes all you need for a complete home workout. The free-standing high-tensile aluminum frame includes a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, 60-watt Bluetooth stereo speakers, and 3D motion sensors. The frame holds the included barbells and weights. A separate squat rack and weight bench fold up to save space. The Studio doesn't take much floor space. The 6-foot high unit is just 2 feet and 2 inches wide and 1 foot, 4 inches deep. The frame weighs 100 pounds so it's not going to topple easily.

The brains of the Tempo Studio include an Intel 10th generation i5 CPU running A.I. software that analyzes your movements based on input from 3D sensors located just below the display. The advantage of this system is it gives you personalized feedback in real-time on the display while you are working out. You can use a companion mobile app to set goals, plan your schedules around available classes, and get feedback to help you stay on track. During feedback sessions, you can view the specific adjustments in your posture you need to do the exercises correctly and safely. Tempo counts your reps and keeps track of the weights you use so you can focus on form and executing each rep correctly.

Read more
4 delicious crock pot recipes: These low-carb, keto-friendly soups are perfect for winter
Warm up with these incredible keto recipes
Carrot soup

As we dive into the holiday season, carb-heavy foods seem to be everywhere we go. Foods high in carbs and sugars are certainly delicious, but they can leave us feeling sluggish. During the busy holiday season, the last thing we need to feel is slowed down -- we have shopping and gift wrapping to do! That's why swapping heavy-carb meals with simple, low-carb foods is a great idea to keep you energetic this winter. Even better, cooking low-carb recipes in a slow cooker can help save you time so you can focus on spending time on the holiday activities you love most.

Craving a delicious winter soup? These four crock pot recipes are perfect for your low-carb diet and are sure to hit the spot in the cool weather. The low-carb meals are also keto recipes, making them an excellent choice for anyone -- including those on a low-carb, ketogenic, or diabetic diet. Warm and delicious, you're bound to add these favorites to your go-to list after a few tries.

Read more