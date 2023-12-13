One of our favorite home infrared saunas is $400 off today

One of the best infrared saunas for the home is on sale with $400 off when you buy direct. That sauna is the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna. Normally priced at $5,299, it’s currently enjoying a $400 discount bringing it down to a slightly more affordable $4,899. If you’re looking to invest in a great sauna, this is your chance to do so for less than usual. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know before making the investment.

Why you should buy the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna

Sun Home is one of our favorite sauna brands featuring in our look at the best saunas for home use. With the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna, you get effortless simplicity with how to use it. It works at a simple press of a button leading you to experience all the benefits of infrared heat. That means optimized blood circulation and a more beneficial experience for your health overall.

The Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna has ultra low EMF heaters that surround the cabin, providing you with medical-grade chromotherapy lighting. The heaters offer 500W industry-leading amounts of power while EMF/ELF shielding keeps you safe. The celliant heater covers provide a truly optional heating experience and will give you peace of mind if you’ve been reading up on how long you should stay in the sauna.

More than just heat though, the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna also has Bluetooth surround sound and ergonomic benches that form to your body so you get a truly soothing experience. Easy to assemble with no need for power tools, the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna is perfect for adding to your home. Its superior craftsmanship means it’s built to last too making it a worthwhile investment. It also comes with a comprehensive warranty of seven years on cabinetry and heaters with three years for the controls. An estimated operational life of at least 30,000 hours, you’ll be confidently enjoying the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna for a long time to come.

Normally priced at $5,299, you can currently buy the Sun Home Solstice 1-Person Infrared Sauna direct from Sun Home for $4,899. The $400 discount instantly makes it more appealing. If you’re keen to enjoy the benefits of a sauna from your home, check out the deal now before it ends soon.

