Tired of the runaround? Hims makes ED treatment simple, private, and affordable

hand pulling out dose of ED medicine from container
Taking care of your health is a power move, and not something we say enough. This includes addressing issues like erectile dysfunction. If you’re dragging your feet because getting treatment seems like a hassle or embarrassing, consider this your wake-up call! Hims has made ED treatment accessible, private, and believe it or not, affordable. Options start at just $2 a day.

Ditch the waiting room

Don’t waste time booking appointments, sitting in a sterile office, and explaining your situation to a stranger under fluorescent lights. Hims makes everything happen online. You fill out a brief health questionnaire and a licensed medical provider reviews it. If you’re approved, your treatment ships straight to your door in packaging so discreet, even your nosy neighbor won’t have a clue.

This isn’t cutting corners, this is just smarter healthcare. It’s tele-health built for real life.

Trusted meds, no guesswork

woman placing ED medicine into man's mouth
Hims isn’t reinventing the medicine. They’re making FDA-approved ED treatments, like sildenafil and tadalafil, more accessible. These are the same active ingredients found in Viagra and Cialis, and you can consult with a medical professional online to figure out which one works best for you. No pharmacy runs. No awkward encounters. Just solid, science-backed treatment from a brand that gets it.

Save money without sacrificing quality

Before Hims, a lot of guys either overpaid for prescriptions or skipped treatment altogether. Now you can get started for as little as $2 a day. That’s less than your morning coffee and definitely cheaper than dodging the issue.

Plus, Hims offers access to flexible subscriptions, so you’re never scrambling to get a refill. Set it and forget it. If prescribed, your meds show up like clockwork, no effort required.

Don’t wait. Start now

Getting your ED under control doesn’t have to be a chore. Through Hims, it’s fast, private, and budget-friendly. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to act, consider this to be it.

Disclaimer: Actual price to customer will depend on product and subscription plan purchased. Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is appropriate. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.

